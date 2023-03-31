Academic Notebook: Lourdes Students of the Month

Lourdes Kiwanis Students of the Month

Isaac Oxentenko was chosen as the Kiwanis Student of the Month for December. He was nominated by the Lourdes social studies department for his discipline and hard work. He has expanded his contributions in class discussions and leads in small-group discussions. According to his nomination, “It’s this kind of growth and work ethic we love to see in social studies!”

Issac also participates in football, golf, trapshooting and volunteer work and is a member of the National Honor Society. He plans to attend the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities or Duluth to pursue a degree in science.

Isaac Oxentenko. Contributed / Lourdes High School

Emma McCabe was chosen as the Kiwanis Student of the Month for January. She was nominated by the religion department for her excellence as a student and leadership as a positive role model. She rises to meet every challenge and excels in fine arts. She was selected as a student leader for the senior Kairos retreat.

She is the founder and president of the Drama Club and participates in Choir, Liturgical Choir, Center Street Singers, Color Guard and the fall play, spring musical and one-act play. She is the writer and director of a student-led theater project and participates in another. She was recognized as a Borlaug Scholar for her participation in the Med City Youth Institute of the World Food Prize Foundation. She plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire to major in health care administration.

Emma McCabe. Contributed / Lourdes High School

Sadie Johnston was chosen as the Kiwanis Student of the Month for February. She was nominated by the Lourdes Spanish department for her hard work and dedication to her studies. She consistently exceeds expectations in her classwork. She is first chair clarinet and section leader and soloist in band, a trombonist in Highlighters and first synthesizer and soloist in winter drumline.

ADVERTISEMENT

She is the cheerleading team co-captain, and a member of the Eagle Eye newspaper, LHS yearbook club, varsity golf team and the cultural exchange club. She is also president of the Lourdes chapter of the National Honor Society, an AP Scholar Award recipient and a Girl Scout Silver Award recipient. She plans to study marketing and international business and Spanish through a study abroad program.

Sadie Johnston. Contributed / Lourdes High School

Salvatora Sitenga was chosen as the Kiwanis Student of the Month for March. She was nominated by the Lourdes science department for challenging herself to take both honors anatomy and physiology and AP biology this year. She demonstrates a high level of creative thinking and interest in advanced sciences. She has a natural curiosity that is essential for a future in science. She exhibits excellent professional laboratory skills and attention to detail.

She is a member of the National Honor Society, Marching Band, Concert Band and Jazz Band. She plans to major in biology at St. Olaf College on a pre-med track.