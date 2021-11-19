Academic Notebook: Mayo High School Student of the Month
Mayo High School Student of the Month
Kiwanis Student of the Month for November at Mayo High School
Yusra Mohamed, daughter of Rage Hussein, has been selected as the Kiwanis Student of the Month for November. The Mayo High School EL Department nominated Yusra because she values each learning opportunity and is a positive Spartan community member. Her nomination says: "She has faced every challenge these past couple of years with poise and maturity. Yusra is a great example to others, she’s respectful, and she comes to school ready to do her best each day. Yusra plans to further her education in a medical field."
