News | Local
Academic Notebook: Mayo High School Student of the Month for December

By Staff reports
December 22, 2022 06:14 PM
Avery Walz was chosen as the Kiwanis Student of the Month from Mayo High School for December.

She was nominated by the Athletics and Activities department for her strong leadership as captain of the Mayo Girls Swim and Dive team.

According to the nomination, she has been a member of the team since her eighth-grade year. She is a cornerstone of the team and is respected by her teammates and coach. She has gained confidence over the years and is ready for any obstacle set before her. She does not make excuses but rises to meet challenges. She holds herself and teammates to high expectations and supports those around her in their goals. Walz is a "loyal teammate and fierce competitor," the nomination reads. "She is the guardian of our team culture."

Seniorphoto.jpeg
Avery Walz
contributed / Mayo High School

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
