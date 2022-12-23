Academic Notebook: Mayo High School Student of the Month for December

Avery Walz was chosen as the Kiwanis Student of the Month from Mayo High School for December.

She was nominated by the Athletics and Activities department for her strong leadership as captain of the Mayo Girls Swim and Dive team.

According to the nomination, she has been a member of the team since her eighth-grade year. She is a cornerstone of the team and is respected by her teammates and coach. She has gained confidence over the years and is ready for any obstacle set before her. She does not make excuses but rises to meet challenges. She holds herself and teammates to high expectations and supports those around her in their goals. Walz is a "loyal teammate and fierce competitor," the nomination reads. "She is the guardian of our team culture."