Academic Notebook: Mayo High School Student of the Month for January

Avery Werneburg Contributed / Mayo High School

Avery Werneburg, daughter of Nathan and Brooke Werneburg, was chosen as the Student of the Month for January by the Kiwanis Club of Rochester. She was nominated by the Mayo High School Math Department for her positivity and joy in her precalculus class, her dedication and hard work for her academics and her kind and supportive attitude. She is the captain of the Mayo swim and dive team and the softball team. She participates in Key Club, Mayo Honors Society, Support Our Spartans (SOS) Club, Spartan 300 Leadership Club and Spanish Club. She is a National Spanish Exam bronze award finalist and a Girl Scout. She volunteers at Rochester All-Comers Track meets and the Boys and Girls Club. After graduation, she plans to continue her studies in a medical field and swim at the collegiate level.