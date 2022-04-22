Academic Notebook: Student of the month and RPS speech team competition winners

Student of the Month for Mayo High School for April

Olivia Ott contributed / Mayo High School

Olivia Ott was selected as the Kiwanis Student of the Month for April. She was nominated by the Mayo High School Special Education Department for her dedication to her classes and her demonstration to other students as the model of a great student as a teacher aide. She is willing to help wherever and whenever needed. She has earned her letter three times in varsity soccer and plays for Minnesota RUSH in Rochester. She is a PSEO student – taking classes at RCTC. Her plans include studying physical therapy at University of Wisconsin-Superior.

RPS High School Speech competition winners

Students from Rochester Public Schools competed in the Section 1AA Speech Competitions:

Century High School Speech Team contributed / Krista Boston

Century High School students Logan Juran placed second in dramatic interpretation and Madelyn Mikkalson placed third in creative expression. Both students will represent their school at the state competition. Century students Inessa Geske and Zoe Strissel placed sixth in duo interpretation.

John Marshall High School Speech Team contributed / Corey Olson

John Marshall High School students earned the Section 1AA Speech Championship title. Alexandra Frei earned first place in creative and will represent JM in the state competition. Brett Byers placed fifth in creative. Sreyoli Bhattacharya placed sixth in creative. Letitia Bossou placed third in drama and will represent JM in the state competition. Anna Haug and Annika Kjer earned second place in duo and will represent JM in the state competition. Madilyn Salveson placed third in extemp reading and will advance to the state competition. Basmalla Hussein placed third in extemp speaking and will advance to the state competition. Aaron Ress placed fourth in extemp speaking. Scott Anderson placed seventh in extemp speaking. Jasmin Gamboa placed second in great speeches and will advance to the state competition. Sarah Lemaster placed sixth in informative. Harshdeep Kaur placed third in oratory and will represent JM in the state competition. Radhika Damle placed fifth and Shukri Dahir placed sixth in oratory. Manasa Yerriboyina earned first place in poetry and advacnced to the state competition. Odile Djom Kenmogne placed third in poetry and will advance to the state competition. Hawweraa Negassa placed fourth and Emmanuel Omole placed seventh in poetry. Sharai Liu placed fourth in storytelling.

Mayo High School Speech Team contributed / Corey Olson

Mayo High School students earned third place in the Section 1AA Speech competition. Gabriella Schimnich placed first in informative and will represent Mayo in the state competition. Rebecca Sladowski placed second in informative and will represent Mayo in the state competition. Claire Nelson earned third place in informative and will represent Mayo in the state competition. Rocco Ruggeri earned first place in humor and will represent Mayo in the state competition. William Laudon earned first place in storytelling and will advance to the state competition. Rhys Van Ert earned second place in poetry and will advance to the state competition. Jorja Wodziak earned fourth place in original oratory and Matthew Brodsky placed fifth in storytelling.