Academic Notebook: Students of the Month

November Student of the Month – Lourdes

Xavier Stevermer. Contributed / Lourdes High School

Xavier Stevermer was selected as the November Kiwanis Student of the Month at Lourdes High School. He was nominated by the Lourdes math department for his natural math ability and his “commitment to the Math League,” according to his nomination. He is the Math League captain and is an active member of Campus Ministry and National Honor Society.

He received the Yale Book Award in his junior year. He lettered in varsity soccer three times and was also awarded the MSHSSCA Academic Excellence Award each season.

According to Lourdes High School, he plans to study computer science and pursue a career in cybersecurity.

November Student of the Month – John Marshall

Komo Yang. Contributed / John Marshall High School

Komo Yang was selected as the November Kiwanis Student of the Month at John Marshall High School.

He was nominated by Teresa Felmlee of the science department who first met him virtually during distance learning and now has him in her AP chemistry class, according to John Marshall. He was nominated in part because of his self-motivation to prepare for college.

According to his nomination, he is a “terrific student in that he asks questions to be sure he understands the material, and he works well with his peers. He is a joy to have in the classroom; a great sense of humor.”