Across Southeast Minnesota, COVID eliminating daily commutes to Rochester for more workers

ROCHESTER — In January 2020, Aspen Payton started in a new role at The Mayo Clinic. As a senior data engineer, her day began with a drive from her home in Byron to the IBM Park & Ride site. From there, she rode the shuttle into downtown Rochester.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit the U.S. in March 2020, Payton and her Mayo Clinic IT colleagues were asked to remotely.

“I think I was in denial; I was like, ‘Yeah, it’s just gonna be a few weeks, and then I’ll be back in the office,’” Payton said. “And it didn’t play out that way at all.”

Now, Payton works full-time from her home office. Her situation isn’t unique. At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, many U.S. workers transitioned to temporary work-from-home arrangements to temper the spread of the novel virus. Since then, many workplaces have brought employees back into offices on a full-time or hybrid basis. But for some, remote work is the new standard.

“Everyone in my department is working from home now,” Payton said.

ADVERTISEMENT

For people like Payton who used to commute into Rochester from surrounding communities, the transition has significantly changed how they connect with colleagues, shop and organize their weekday schedules.

Breaking away from commutes

Brian Erwin has worked for Olmsted County for more than 33 years, and for the vast majority of his tenure, he embarked on a 20-minute daily commute from his home in Byron to his office in Rochester. But since COVID hit, he and the rest of his team have been working from home.

“It feels good to leave a smaller carbon footprint,” Erwin, the county’s associate CFO, said. “A lot less gas, fewer repairs on the car, drive time in the car, avoiding horrible roads in the winter — that’s a huge benefit.”

Erwin’s colleague, Olmsted County assistant controller Lori Hill, also spent several years commuting between Rochester and Elkton. She said that cutting the 1.5-hour commute from her work days has improved her work-life balance.

“I get more sleep, which is wonderful,” Hill said. “I have two teenage boys (who are) active in sports and things, so it’s nice to not have that full commute to go get them before a doctor’s appointment or before a sporting event or things like that.”

Payton found that once she switched to a work-from-home arrangement, the time she used to spend in the car was quickly taken up by other responsibilities.

“I can help my kids get ready and out the door for school a little bit longer, or I can do chores in the morning before I start working,” Payton said.

The lack of a commute has also changed their shopping habits.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I would like to stop at Target and certain stores on my way home,” Hill said of her former commute. “We are still making trips to Rochester regularly — it’s just that they’re much more planned out.”

“We’ve really been supporting the Byron economy,” Erwin added. “We still go to Rochester for Costco and Natural Grocers. … But I tend to stay probably (within) a mile of my house.”

Parking perspectives

With some workers’ commutes nixed, parking in downtown Rochester has changed, especially for people who cannot work from home.

Before the pandemic, Mayo Clinic cardiac sonographer Bradley Dallavalle drove from Oronoco to the IBM Park & Ride lot and rode the shuttle to work.

“The biggest problem was after work,” Dallavalle said. “There’s a lot of people that get on those buses after work, and so even if you’re waiting in line, sometimes you may not get on that bus. … It was very difficult to be on time to pick up my kids up at day care.”

Because Dallavalle works in a direct patient care setting, he still commutes to Rochester, but with more people working from home, he has had better luck finding parking spaces downtown.

“Being able to park downtown, just a couple of blocks away even if on the street or in a lot, I am able to walk right to my truck and go get my kids,” he said. “That’s almost a half an hour to 45-minute difference from waiting for the shuttles.”

Rochester Deputy City Administrator Aaron Parrish said the city has seen a gradual increase in downtown street parking and parking ramp use since 2020, but it hasn’t gone back up to pre-pandemic levels. Before COVID hit, Parrish said the city had been anticipating parking rate increases to address the demand for parking spaces.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’ve definitely moderated those rate increases given the fact that (during the) peak of the pandemic, we saw much less parking,” Parrish said.

He added that, for a time, the city offered reduced parking rates to incentivize visiting downtown. Now, monthly parking passes for non-assigned spots in downtown lots and ramps range between $145 to $192, and on-street parking meter prices vary from $0.50 to $2.50 an hour depending on the maximum parking time allowed.

“I think they’ve increased about two, maybe three times within the last year, year and a half or so,” Dallavalle said of downtown parking rates. “It’s still a lot cheaper than having to pay 20, 25, 30 bucks extra for being late for picking up my children.”

All in it together

Because their departments are all working from home, Erwin, Hill and Payton all said their connections with colleagues haven’t suffered from their new normal.

“Before I was at Mayo, I worked at IBM, and there was a period of time … where I was the only person on a team that was based in Poughkeepsie,” Payton, who has lived in Byron since 2000, said. “Being the only one that was remote is really challenging because you miss out on the hallway talk that everybody else gets to have the benefit of.

“Now having everybody working from home, it really puts us all on a level playing field,” she continued. “Since we’re all remote, it doesn’t feel like those of us who are in Rochester necessarily have a huge advantage over the people that are remote.”

With 25% of Olmsted County employees working remotely full-time and another 25% working on a hybrid basis, county CFO Wilfredo Roman-Catala said his team still spends quality time together. Instead of chatting by the water cooler, they meet over Microsoft Teams.

“We even have lunch breaks where everybody’s eating but we’re doing some kind of activity through Teams, engaged with each other so we can learn more about each other’s personal lives and things like that,” said Roman-Catala, who works remotely from his home in Rochester. “That’s been quite a blessing for us as an organization, professionally speaking, because it, for some of us, brought us closer because we have better communication.”

In fact, Roman-Catala said employee engagement in his department has increased over the past two years. Using a tool called Officevibe to conduct employee surveys, Roman-Catala said his employees’ work satisfaction rating went from a 7.8 average before the pandemic to 8.5 today.

“Engagement for my employees skyrocketed,” he said.

In the end, the actual day-to-day work for Erwin, Hill and Payton hasn’t changed much — with a few exceptions.

“When we first went remote, I thought, ‘How am I going to get along without printing all sorts of reports?’ because we’re accountants, that’s what we do,” Erwin said. “And we were doing PDFs and, for the most part, we don’t print stuff anymore.”

“One of the biggest challenges of working from home is summer vacations with young children,” Payton said. “A lot of my coworkers also have school-aged children at home, so we all understand the occasional interruptions.”