ACT participation dips, but Rochester has strong turnout

ROCHESTER — For Denise Koster, making sure everything runs smoothly for the students taking the ACT test is a labor of love.

Koster works for Willow Creek Middle School as a paraprofessional, but she is an independent contractor for ACT. That means she had a lot of balls in the air on Friday as she was getting ready to proctor the test for about 150 students this past weekend.

“I dearly love this job,” Koster said. “There’s just something about it. It’s very satisfying for me to know that the kids can come and they’re going to get a testing experience in a nice facility with people who are there to help them and not treat them like an inconvenience.”

In spite of the pandemic and that some colleges have begun to put less emphasis the ACT, there are still plenty of students walking through the door to take the college-entrance exam.

But there has been a dip in numbers.

In 2021, the percentage of seniors statewide who took the ACT was 60%. That was down more than 30 points from 92% in 2020, 95% in 2019, and 99% in 2018, according to the ACT organization.

There was a dip in Rochester, too, although not as severe. In 2021, approximately 85% of graduating seniors took the test, down from 95% in 2020 and 98% in 2019.

While the percentage of Rochester students taking the test dropped, the actual number of students taking it increased in 2021. The number of seniors from all public schools who took the test in 2021 was 1,189, up from the 1,087 in 2020, 1,132 in 2019, and 1,125 in 2018.

Koster thinks that even though some colleges no longer require the test, there are still advantages for students to take it.

“What’s still driving it is a lot of the scholarship money,” Koster said.

On Friday evening, Koster and the crew of workers she’d put together gathered at Mayo High School to get everything ready for Saturday's test. They taped directional materials onto the walls. They numbered all the seats. In the school office, Koster unpacked bundles of materials and used brightly colored baskets to keep everything organized.

The ACT test is also proctored at other locations in Rochester, but Koster has always proctored the exam at Mayo.

The test was canceled in April and June 2020. Other than that, it has carried on, with some alterations, such as how far students have to be from one another.

But Koster runs a tight ship and has adjusted to the changes as they came.

Once, she received a complaint about social distancing during the exam. In response, she took a photo of her 6-foot-3 son standing next to the ruler she used to measure the distance between seats and sent it to ACT along with her COVID-19 mitigation procedures.

ACT said she was doing just fine.

“I am really, really a stickler about test security because it could impact a student’s scores,” she said. “And first and foremost, this has to be run for the kids.”