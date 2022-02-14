SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Members Only
News | Local

ACT participation dips, but Rochester has strong turnout

In 2021, approximately 85% of graduating seniors took the test, down from 95% in 2020 and 98% in 2019.

021021.N.RPB.koster.jpg
Rochester Public Schools paraprofessional Denise Koster proctors the ACT exam at Mayo High School.
Post Bulletin File Photo
By Jordan Shearer
February 14, 2022 07:40 AM
Share

ROCHESTER — For Denise Koster, making sure everything runs smoothly for the students taking the ACT test is a labor of love.

Koster works for Willow Creek Middle School as a paraprofessional, but she is an independent contractor for ACT. That means she had a lot of balls in the air on Friday as she was getting ready to proctor the test for about 150 students this past weekend.

“I dearly love this job,” Koster said. “There’s just something about it. It’s very satisfying for me to know that the kids can come and they’re going to get a testing experience in a nice facility with people who are there to help them and not treat them like an inconvenience.”

In spite of the pandemic and that some colleges have begun to put less emphasis the ACT, there are still plenty of students walking through the door to take the college-entrance exam.

But there has been a dip in numbers.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2021, the percentage of seniors statewide who took the ACT was 60%. That was down more than 30 points from 92% in 2020, 95% in 2019, and 99% in 2018, according to the ACT organization.

There was a dip in Rochester, too, although not as severe. In 2021, approximately 85% of graduating seniors took the test, down from 95% in 2020 and 98% in 2019.

While the percentage of Rochester students taking the test dropped, the actual number of students taking it increased in 2021. The number of seniors from all public schools who took the test in 2021 was 1,189, up from the 1,087 in 2020, 1,132 in 2019, and 1,125 in 2018.

Koster thinks that even though some colleges no longer require the test, there are still advantages for students to take it.

Read more from Jordan
IMG_7952.jpeg
Exclusive
Local
Born deaf, Chatfield grad finds success on stage
Nicholas Fryer received cochlear implants when he was a young child, allowing him to hear in some capacity. In spite of the challenges associated with those, he went on to excel in the performing arts.
February 11, 2022 06:48 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Will Ruffin II
Local
Rochester Public Schools keeps striving to diversify its ranks to match its student population
Just less than half the student population at Rochester Public Schools is comprised of minorities. By contrast, the overwhelming majority of the teaching staff is white.
February 10, 2022 07:05 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
100521-ROCHESTER-SCHOOL-BOARD-00323.jpg
Local
School district hears plenty on proposed budget cuts
More than 400 people gave their thoughts from don't make cuts that impact classrooms to lobbying Legislature for more funds.
February 09, 2022 07:04 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Load More

“What’s still driving it is a lot of the scholarship money,” Koster said.

On Friday evening, Koster and the crew of workers she’d put together gathered at Mayo High School to get everything ready for Saturday's test. They taped directional materials onto the walls. They numbered all the seats. In the school office, Koster unpacked bundles of materials and used brightly colored baskets to keep everything organized.

The ACT test is also proctored at other locations in Rochester, but Koster has always proctored the exam at Mayo.

The test was canceled in April and June 2020. Other than that, it has carried on, with some alterations, such as how far students have to be from one another.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Koster runs a tight ship and has adjusted to the changes as they came.

Once, she received a complaint about social distancing during the exam. In response, she took a photo of her 6-foot-3 son standing next to the ruler she used to measure the distance between seats and sent it to ACT along with her COVID-19 mitigation procedures.

ACT said she was doing just fine.

“I am really, really a stickler about test security because it could impact a student’s scores,” she said. “And first and foremost, this has to be run for the kids.”

Related Topics: ROCHESTEREDUCATIONROCHESTER PUBLIC SCHOOLSEXCLUSIVEMEMBERS-ONLY
What to read next
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: February 6-12, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
February 14, 2022 08:25 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Listen: K-M volleyball coach Adam VanOort walks away — for now
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
February 14, 2022 05:55 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Snow Crazy Norah Meiners.JPG
Local
'Snow Crazy' a relief for the stir-crazy
Winter games return to Quarry Hill Nature Center after a hiatus
February 13, 2022 07:56 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed
shooting-general.jpg
Local
Update: Man involved in altercation with Eden Valley Police died of self-inflicted gunshot wound
The man involved in an attempted traffic stop and pursuit involving an officer from the Eden Valley Police Department on Saturday died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, according to an autopsy by the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office.
February 13, 2022 05:12 PM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud