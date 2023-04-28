99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Action plan emerging for downtown Rochester revitalization

Business owners and community members continue to weigh in on approach for addressing post-pandemic concerns related to Rochester's core.

People sit in a circle for a meeting.
Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce President Ryan Parsons, standing left, and Experience Rochester President Joe Ward, lead a discussion regarding downtown business barriers Friday, April 28, 2023, during a Downtown Rochester Task Force work session at Chateau Theatre.
Randy Petersen / Post Bulletin
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Today at 2:59 PM

ROCHESTER — The plan to move Smart HR into downtown Rochester last year took initiative, but company partner Joel Goodew said he believes other businesses can be encouraged to follow.

“We had to jump over a few barriers, but if some of these barriers were reduced, more businesses could come down here,” he said Friday, during a community work session held by the Downtown Rochester Task Force.

The session held at Chateau Theatre focused on four themes identified during earlier community meetings, with the goal of developing a plan aimed at post-pandemic revitalization of downtown

For Goodew, the effort should include incentives aimed at businesses, rather than property owners. He said help in covering the cost of renting space or decreasing employee parking costs could lure more businesses to the city’s core.

He pointed out that such efforts will indirectly support property owners by filling vacant storefronts.

“It’s going to increase the values for landlords,” he said.

Goodew was one of approximately 25 participants in Friday’s work session, which had business owners and other community members circulating through four stations designed around key themes identified through community meetings in February and March .

“It really has been a remarkable journey that we’ve been on together,” Destination Medical Center Economic Development Agency Executive Director Patrick Seeb said of the community effort that helped define the topics for an upcoming action plan.

The identified themes are:

  • Downtown promotion, activation and programming.
  • Access to downtown.
  • Barriers to doing business downtown.
  • Downtown growth.

A draft of the future action plan was presented to participants Friday and included efforts to encourage business growth, market the downtown and find other ways for residents to engage in a growing number of downtown activities.

Downtown Rochester Task Force - April Draft Action Plan Recommendations 4.27.23 by randy on Scribd

While business owners suggested ways to keep and attract businesses downtown, other participants pointed to a need to better embrace residents who are already living there.

University of Minnesota Rochester Chancellor Lori Carrell said she’d like to see improved outreach to UMR students.

“They don’t have a lot of money to spend, but they are here all the time,” she said of the 500 or so students that live and study in the city’s core.

Rochester residents Erik Noonan said an effort to raise awareness of opportunities for UMR students is also likely to draw young residents and families, especially those who are new to the city.

With the transitional nature students and others training at Mayo Clinic, he said a key goal should be to improve outreach and efforts to engage new residents.

“It takes a whole year to get plugged into things,” he said.

While some participants focused on newcomers, others looked at the issues through the eyes of long-time residents.

Eddie Fricker said he recently had a conversation with a Think Bank customer who is planning to move his business out of downtown due to customers’ safety concerns.

He said the perception of an unsafe downtown is likely one of the top concerns to address.

The draft of the task force’s action plan calls for leveraging existing tools to improve safety, while also establishing a work group dedicated to monitoring and addressing concern.

Friday’s work session is being followed by two more opportunities for the community to comment on the potential plan. The other sessions are:

  • 6 p.m. to 7 p..m. Tuesday, May 2, at Chateau Theatre. 
  • Noon to 1 p.m., Thursday, May 4, with access available by registering at tinyurl.com/bdevf7rr .

The input gathered will be used to update the action plan, which Jamie Rothe, DMC EDA community engagement and experience director, said is tentatively scheduled to be presented to the Rochester City Council during a May 15 study session.
Experience Rochester President Joe Ward said the work being done is focused on improving the downtown for residents, visitors and businesses, but the key is finding the next steps.

“You have to identify these things and then go down the path of work,” he said.

