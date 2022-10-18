We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
News
News reporting
Active transportation plan fails to take next step

Rochester bike master plan update to include pedestrians and other people-powers transportation stalls amid questions and council members' desire to see more work done.

Elton Hills Drive
The possibility of future changes to Elton Hills Drive were among potential topics discussed Monday as the Rochester City Council considered a proposed active transportation plan, but City Engineer Dillon Dombrovski said funding, design work and public input would be needed before changes would be considered.
Post Bulletin file photo
By Randy Petersen
October 18, 2022
ROCHESTER — A proposed active transportation plan was put on hold Monday when it failed to get enough support from Rochester City Council members.

“We need this, but I think there is so much more data that needs to be gathered,” council member Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick said, pointing to items she’d like to see added to the plan.

Among proposed additions, she called for more work to be done regarding Americans with Disability Act compliance, community engagement, developing winter-related plans and finding balance between parking and bike lanes.

Rochester City Administrator Alison Zelms said the list of items would amount to a new project, rather than working within the defined scope of the plan, which is an update to the city’s 2012 Bicycle Master Plan.

She said some of the proposed additions could be tackled in the future.

“There could be value in even reviewing those things in a study session with the council to understand what the intent is behind those and have the staff be able to share the different levels of engagement or communication,” she said.

One key question that was answered Monday revolved around a list of 10 potential priority projects identified in the plan, which City Engineer Dillon Dombrovski said was intended to address the biggest existing gaps for bike and pedestrian infrastructure in the city.

During a public hearing on the plan, Rochester resident Tori Ann Gross voiced concern about one of the priority projects, pointing to the possibility of adding bike lanes to Elton Hills Drive.

“I think we really need to make sure we are making good decisions for all commuters,” she said, pointing out that safe pedestrian crossing of Elton Hills Drive should be more of a priority than bike lanes.

The plan states “there is an opportunity for a bicycle facility on Elton Hills Drive that could be a key east-west connection,” but Dombrovski said the statement doesn’t dictate that bike lanes will be installed.

“We don’t have a budget,” he said of the majority of the listed projects. “We don’t have a schedule.”

Council member Molly Dennis, who represents the ward that includes Elton Hills Drive, questioned whether more community engagement would take place before the potential projects move forward.

“We will go through our normal round of engagement,” Dombrovski said, adding that the plan allows some added flexibility for final street designs based on community input.

In supporting a delay of the plan’s approval, council member Shaun Palmer said it appears to be centered on bike lanes, rather than pedestrian needs, which was the intent for seeking an active transportation plan that covers all people-powered options for moving through the city.

“I think we had five bike groups that were involved with this, had their input into it,” he said. “I think that’s one of the reasons we don’t see the pedestrian (aspects) come up as much.”

Council member Mark Bransford said he’d also like to see counts related to bike users on city streets to determine whether numbers support the potential added investment.

“I don’t believe that if all of a sudden we build these bike lanes, people will start to bike,m” he said.

Council President Brooke Carlson said she was ready to approve the plan Monday, knowing more work would be done, but eventually agreed to delay a vote to Nov. 2, giving council members time to ask more questions.

“Based on the resources we put in and the tremendous amount of staff time and engagement, we got back a clear understanding of where there are gaps that we can prioritize as we have resources and opportunities,” she said of the delayed plan.

Rochester Active Transport by randy on Scribd

What happened: The Rochester City Council agreed to delay a decision on a proposed active transportation plan for the future design of city streets with bike and pedestrian infrastruture.

Why does this matter: The proposed plan is an update to the city's 2012 Bicycle Master Plan.

What's next: The council will revisit the issue on Nov. 2.

By Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
