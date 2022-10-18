Active transportation plan fails to take next step

ROCHESTER — A proposed active transportation plan was put on hold Monday when it failed to get enough support from Rochester City Council members.

“We need this, but I think there is so much more data that needs to be gathered,” council member Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick said, pointing to items she’d like to see added to the plan.

Among proposed additions, she called for more work to be done regarding Americans with Disability Act compliance, community engagement, developing winter-related plans and finding balance between parking and bike lanes.

Rochester City Administrator Alison Zelms said the list of items would amount to a new project, rather than working within the defined scope of the plan, which is an update to the city’s 2012 Bicycle Master Plan.

She said some of the proposed additions could be tackled in the future.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There could be value in even reviewing those things in a study session with the council to understand what the intent is behind those and have the staff be able to share the different levels of engagement or communication,” she said.

One key question that was answered Monday revolved around a list of 10 potential priority projects identified in the plan, which City Engineer Dillon Dombrovski said was intended to address the biggest existing gaps for bike and pedestrian infrastructure in the city.

During a public hearing on the plan, Rochester resident Tori Ann Gross voiced concern about one of the priority projects, pointing to the possibility of adding bike lanes to Elton Hills Drive.

“I think we really need to make sure we are making good decisions for all commuters,” she said, pointing out that safe pedestrian crossing of Elton Hills Drive should be more of a priority than bike lanes.

The plan states “there is an opportunity for a bicycle facility on Elton Hills Drive that could be a key east-west connection,” but Dombrovski said the statement doesn’t dictate that bike lanes will be installed.

“We don’t have a budget,” he said of the majority of the listed projects. “We don’t have a schedule.”

Council member Molly Dennis, who represents the ward that includes Elton Hills Drive, questioned whether more community engagement would take place before the potential projects move forward.

“We will go through our normal round of engagement,” Dombrovski said, adding that the plan allows some added flexibility for final street designs based on community input.

ADVERTISEMENT

In supporting a delay of the plan’s approval, council member Shaun Palmer said it appears to be centered on bike lanes, rather than pedestrian needs, which was the intent for seeking an active transportation plan that covers all people-powered options for moving through the city.

“I think we had five bike groups that were involved with this, had their input into it,” he said. “I think that’s one of the reasons we don’t see the pedestrian (aspects) come up as much.”

Council member Mark Bransford said he’d also like to see counts related to bike users on city streets to determine whether numbers support the potential added investment.

“I don’t believe that if all of a sudden we build these bike lanes, people will start to bike,m” he said.

Council President Brooke Carlson said she was ready to approve the plan Monday, knowing more work would be done, but eventually agreed to delay a vote to Nov. 2, giving council members time to ask more questions.

“Based on the resources we put in and the tremendous amount of staff time and engagement, we got back a clear understanding of where there are gaps that we can prioritize as we have resources and opportunities,” she said of the delayed plan.

Rochester Active Transport by randy on Scribd