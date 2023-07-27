Activity fees set to increase 20% for students in Rochester Public Schools ahead of the coming year

ROCHESTER — The cost of entry will be higher this year for students participating in school-related activities outside the classroom.

That's because Rochester Public Schools is increasing activity fees 20% ahead of the start of the 2023-24 school year in an effort to offset increasing costs and reductions to the district's budget.

"Our transportation fees have skyrocketed on us; our cost for officials has skyrocketed on us," Century High School Activity Director Mark Kuisle said. "Plus our new contract with Mayo Clinic for athletic trainers was another impact."

On top of those increasing costs, the district recently went through a process of cutting $14 million from its budget, which was just the most recent of a three-year process.

The fee for football will increase from $215 to $255. Basketball will increase from $205 to $245. Wrestling, gymnastics and competitive dance will increase from $180 to $215. Soccer, cross country, volleyball and cheerleading will increase from $155 to $185.

The most expensive fee under the increase is Alpine Skiing at $360. The second is hockey at $295.

Kuisle said fees are based on the length of an activity's season, the cost of safety equipment and whether there are facility rentals.

The rate change will impact non-athletic activities, too. Speech, debate, show choir, robotics, mock trial, one act play and others will increase from $100 to $120.

The increase in activity fees is estimated to increase revenue by $100,000 to $106,000 a year.

Even though families pay athletic fees, they do not cover the entire cost of programming. Revenue from the district itself contributes to that as well.

Fees can vary considerably from one school district to the next. The athletic fee for basketball in Byron is $120, half as much as the new cost in Rochester. In Kasson-Mantorville, it's $80. At the fellow Big 9 Conference districts of Winona and Mankato, basketball fees are $160 and $180, respectively.

Superintendent Kent Pekel clarified that RPS waives athletic fees for students who qualify for free and reduced price lunch.

Kuisle added that in some situations, they will consider other factors outside of the standard free-and-reduced lunch eligibility to remove additional barriers students may face.

"There are times when a family has had a traumatic experience and we just wave the fee," Kuisle said. "It could be a house fire. It could be that a mom or dad has lost their job, a death in the family, whatever those things are we want to quickly and quietly let them get to the point of participation."