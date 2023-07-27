Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Thursday, July 27

Activity fees set to increase 20% for students in Rochester Public Schools ahead of the coming year

The higher athletic fees are estimated to generate an additional $100,000 to $106,000 a year, which the district says will help offset the impact of increasing costs and reductions to the budget.

110621-MAYO-OWATONNA-FOOTBALL-05410.jpg
Mayo takes the field before the Section 1AAAAA football championship against Owatonna Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Mayo High School in Rochester. This year, participation fees will be more expensive for students in Rochester Public Schools.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
Today at 12:42 PM

ROCHESTER — The cost of entry will be higher this year for students participating in school-related activities outside the classroom.

That's because Rochester Public Schools is increasing activity fees 20% ahead of the start of the 2023-24 school year in an effort to offset increasing costs and reductions to the district's budget.

"Our transportation fees have skyrocketed on us; our cost for officials has skyrocketed on us," Century High School Activity Director Mark Kuisle said. "Plus our new contract with Mayo Clinic for athletic trainers was another impact."

On top of those increasing costs, the district recently went through a process of cutting $14 million from its budget, which was just the most recent of a three-year process.

The fee for football will increase from $215 to $255. Basketball will increase from $205 to $245. Wrestling, gymnastics and competitive dance will increase from $180 to $215. Soccer, cross country, volleyball and cheerleading will increase from $155 to $185.

The most expensive fee under the increase is Alpine Skiing at $360. The second is hockey at $295.

Kuisle said fees are based on the length of an activity's season, the cost of safety equipment and whether there are facility rentals.

The rate change will impact non-athletic activities, too. Speech, debate, show choir, robotics, mock trial, one act play and others will increase from $100 to $120.

The increase in activity fees is estimated to increase revenue by $100,000 to $106,000 a year.

Even though families pay athletic fees, they do not cover the entire cost of programming. Revenue from the district itself contributes to that as well.

Fees can vary considerably from one school district to the next. The athletic fee for basketball in Byron is $120, half as much as the new cost in Rochester. In Kasson-Mantorville, it's $80. At the fellow Big 9 Conference districts of Winona and Mankato, basketball fees are $160 and $180, respectively.

Superintendent Kent Pekel clarified that RPS waives athletic fees for students who qualify for free and reduced price lunch.

Kuisle added that in some situations, they will consider other factors outside of the standard free-and-reduced lunch eligibility to remove additional barriers students may face.

"There are times when a family has had a traumatic experience and we just wave the fee," Kuisle said. "It could be a house fire. It could be that a mom or dad has lost their job, a death in the family, whatever those things are we want to quickly and quietly let them get to the point of participation."

Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
Jordan Shearer covers K-12 education for the Post Bulletin. A Rochester native, he graduated from Bemidji State University in 2013 before heading out to write for a small newsroom in the boonies of western Nebraska. Bringing things full circle, he returned to Rochester in 2020 just shy of a decade after leaving. Readers can reach Jordan at 507-285-7710 or jshearer@postbulletin.com.
