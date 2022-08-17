SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
News
Actor Gerard Butler, who was visiting Rochester this summer, was dead Scottish singer's closest confidant

Darius Campbell Danesh, a 41-year-old Scottish singer found dead in a Rochester hotel room, was a close friend of actor Gerard Butler, who has been spotted in town a number of times this summer.

Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger
August 17, 2022
ROCHESTER — The Scottish singer found dead in a Rochester hotel was a friend of actor Gerard Butler, who has been spotted in town a number of times this summer.

Darius Campbell Danesh, a 41-year-old Scottish singer and stage actor, was found dead in a hotel room within The Berkman Apartment complex late Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. The Berkman at 217 14th Ave. SW. is very close to Mayo Clinic’s Saint Marys Hospital campus.

“The investigation into the cause of his death is still pending. There is no known threat to the public,” according to the Rochester Police Department.

This death has spurred a lot of interest in the United Kingdom. Campbell Danesh was a well-known singer who had appeared on music competition shows. “Colourblind,” a song from his first album, hit the top spot on UK charts in 2002.

He performed in a variety of London stage productions from 2005 to 2015, including “Chicago,” “Funny Girl” and “Guys and Dolls.”

The U.K. press published the last public photos of Campbell Danesh from June in California and Scotland in March. In both, he was accompanied by actor Gerard Butler.

In the June photo, the pair were walking Campbell Danesh’s dog, near his Malibu home. They were photographed visiting a hair salon in Glasgow in March.

Both men are from Scotland and grew up in the Glasgow area. The Daily Mail describes the 52-year-old Butler as “Campbell Danesh's closest confidant.”

Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard on the Street," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Readers can reach Jeff at 507-285-7798 or jkiger@postbulletin.com.
