Additional charges for man accused of sexually assaulting multiple girls after police find evidence of more

WABASHA — A 43-year-old Lake City man awaiting trial on several felonies related to sexually assaulting children is now facing additional charges after law enforcement found new evidence he sexually abused another girl.

Matthew Raymond Rahn is currently being held in the Wabasha County Jail on a $200,000 bail for two separate cases where he is charged with nine counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, four counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct and four counts of possession of pornographic work involving minors.

Rahn is accused of sexually assaulting four different girls between 2014 and 2022 and possessing child sexual abuse material of minors, some of whom were toddler aged.

He was being investigated by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for possessing and disseminating child sexual abuse material, prior to any of his charges this year, according to Wabasha County Attorney Karrie Kelly.

According to court documents:

Rahn's new charges stem from law enforcement's further investigation into Rahn where police found photographs of a 10-year-old girl on his phone. Messages on his phone show Rahn bragging to another person about sexually abusing her.

Following that investigation, law enforcement found that he sexually abused a girl when she was between 12 and 14 years old and he sexually abused another girl starting when she was in first grade. He reportedly stopped assaulting the second juvenile by the time she entered fifth or sixth grade.

Law enforcement also found that he sexually assaulted another 11-year-old girl between 2014 and 2016.

Throughout the abuse, Rahn was using the messaging application WhatsApp to talk to other people about the sexual assaults and exchange explicit images of minors, according to the criminal complaint.

He is scheduled to appear in court May 11, 2023.

Those experiencing sexual exploitation can call a 24-hour crisis line at 507-289-0636 to speak to someone who can direct you towards help.