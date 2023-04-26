99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, April 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Additional charges for man accused of sexually assaulting multiple girls after police find evidence of more

A Lake City man is now charged with 17 different felonies for sexually assaulting 4 different girls and possessing child sexual abuse material of children as young as toddler aged.

Matthew Raymond Rahn
Matthew Raymond Rahn.
Contributed / Wabasha County Sheriff's Office
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Today at 11:06 AM

WABASHA — A 43-year-old Lake City man awaiting trial on several felonies related to sexually assaulting children is now facing additional charges after law enforcement found new evidence he sexually abused another girl.

Matthew Raymond Rahn is currently being held in the Wabasha County Jail on a $200,000 bail for two separate cases where he is charged with nine counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, four counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct and four counts of possession of pornographic work involving minors.

Rahn is accused of sexually assaulting four different girls between 2014 and 2022 and possessing child sexual abuse material of minors, some of whom were toddler aged.

Find more news important to you

He was being investigated by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for possessing and disseminating child sexual abuse material, prior to any of his charges this year, according to Wabasha County Attorney Karrie Kelly.

According to court documents:

ADVERTISEMENT

Rahn's new charges stem from law enforcement's further investigation into Rahn where police found photographs of a 10-year-old girl on his phone. Messages on his phone show Rahn bragging to another person about sexually abusing her.

Following that investigation, law enforcement found that he sexually abused a girl when she was between 12 and 14 years old and he sexually abused another girl starting when she was in first grade. He reportedly stopped assaulting the second juvenile by the time she entered fifth or sixth grade.

Law enforcement also found that he sexually assaulted another 11-year-old girl between 2014 and 2016.

Throughout the abuse, Rahn was using the messaging application WhatsApp to talk to other people about the sexual assaults and exchange explicit images of minors, according to the criminal complaint.

He is scheduled to appear in court May 11, 2023.

Those experiencing sexual exploitation can call a 24-hour crisis line at 507-289-0636 to speak to someone who can direct you towards help.

Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
farm tour
Arts and Entertainment
Luke Bryan's Farm Tour announces return to Eyota
April 26, 2023 10:35 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Civic Center North project 2.jpg
Local
Mayo Civic Center parking lot slated to offer mix of housing
April 25, 2023 09:31 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Family Homelessness
Local
Family Promise Rochester hosting educational forum on homelessness on Sunday
April 25, 2023 03:38 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


High School Welding Competition
Community
Photos: Slice of Life April 2023
April 26, 2023 10:35 AM
 · 
By  Joe Ahlquist
IMG_0221 (2).JPG
Policy
Top Senate Ag Committee members hear southeast Minnesota farm bill priorities
April 26, 2023 09:55 AM
 · 
By  Noah Fish
er-in-roch.jpg
Community
'Odd' friends, Eleanor Roosevelt and Dr. Chuck Mayo celebrate the UN
April 26, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Thomas Weber
Joe and Nick Powers
Lifestyle
A Powers-ful team
April 26, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Holly Ebel