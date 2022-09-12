ADU option to address affordable housing yields questions

ROCHESTER — A proposed pilot program to encourage the creation of new accessory dwelling units received tepid support Monday.

Several Rochester City Council members said they liked the idea, but voiced a desire to make sure it fills specific needs related to affordable housing.

“This seems a bit premature,” council member Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick said of the proposal.

Accessory dwelling units , commonly known as ADUs, are secondary living spaces built away from an existing residential dwelling, and city staff have suggested their creation as a potential tool to provide rental units at lower costs.

Taryn Edens, Rochester’s manager of housing and neighborhood services, said approximately 14,000 new housing units are expected to be needed in the city by the end of 2030, according to a 2020 Olmsted County housing study update.

Edens said ADU rentals could produce additional housing with rents similar to the $843 monthly studio rents seen in the city or the one-bedroom rents that are slightly more than $900 a month.

Kirkpatrick said she likes the idea, but pointed to new data that is being gathered to map where affordable housing is needed in the city. She said getting a better understanding of that need would help determine where the ADUs would be the best fit.

Council member Nick Campion also said location will be key to any future policy. He said he’d prefer to see the program support the creation of ADUs to create housing diversity in established residential areas, rather than alongside new development on the edge of the city.

At the same time, Mayor Kim Norton voiced concern about overcrowding in some neighborhoods, where new housing units could have a negative impact for neighbors.

“They don’t necessarily help the value of homes in the surrounding area,” she said.

Edens said there’s room to consider restrictions on the program, as well as finding ways to set priorities for accessible housing or other needs, if applications outpace available funds.

“This is very preliminary,” she said of the proposal, which could use federal funding to cover costs.

The initial proposal would provide up to $30,000 in a no-interest loan for the creation of an ADU for a one-year pilot program, with the expectation of helping build two to three units citywide.

Edens pointed out that a 2019 zoning change that allowed the units to be built in some areas hasn’t produced any ADUs, but some similar housing units exist in the city.

“There were ways to make (similar) additions without it being called an ADU before this,” she said of current building codes.

Last week, the City Council approved a new unified development code that will allow the potential creation of ADUs in all residential neighborhoods.

Monday’s discussion didn’t establish a policy related to the proposed pilot program, but Edens said the council input will be used to create a potential policy that could be considered at a later date.