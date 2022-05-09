Affinity Plus holding tech drive at Rochester branch for Teacher Appreciation Month

ROCHESTER — Affinity Plus Credit Union is holding its third annual Tech Drive for Education at branches throughout the state, including Rochester, during the month of May for Teacher Appreciation Month.

Affinity Plus, in partnership with Minnesota Tech for Success, is hosting eight events encouraging community members to donate their unwanted devices — including laptops, desktops, cell phones, tablets, LCD monitors, mice, keyboards and computers — to underserved classrooms in the state.

The Rochester event will take place Tuesday, May 10, 2022, from noon to 5:30 p.m. at the Rochester branch at 3482 55th St. NW.

For more information, or to make a donation online, visit https://www.affinityplus.org/landing/techdrive.

Here are the remaining Affinity Plus tech drive events set to take place this month in Minnesota:



ADVERTISEMENT