Affordable apartment complex breaks ground in Lake City

LAKE CITY — More affordable housing is coming to Lake City next year.

On Wednesday, Oct. 26, Lake City officials and other project partners held a groundbreaking ceremony for Underwood Terrace Apartments, a 32-unit, two-story apartment complex at 515 N. 10th St.

Construction is expected to be completed by the end of August 2023, said Wieser Brothers project manager Brett Stanek.

Developed by Three Rivers Community Action, the project includes eight one-bedroom units, 12 two-bedroom units and 12 three-bedroom units. The construction plan includes a community room, patio spaces, a playground and a parking lot. The apartments will be income-restricted at 60% of the area median income.

"All of our studies and community feedback have always indicated that we have a shortage of available, affordable housing, both in terms of rental-affordable and owner-occupied," said Megan Smith, Lake City's planning and community development director. "That's not unique to Lake City — it's all over the United States, all over the region — but it's always been kind of on our mind in terms of whenever an opportunity presents itself to get some affordable housing."

Smith said the Lake City Port Authority, Three Rivers Community Action and other partners have been working on this project for two years. The $11.3 million apartment complex is partially funded with $648,202 in tax-increment financing from the city, which also donated the land.

"This is definitely one of the first times, that I can recall, where we've donated land for affordable housing," Smith said.

Underwood Terrace Apartments will be located on the edge of the 67-acre former Cemstone land that the city aims to develop with commercial, industrial and compact residential projects. With the exception of Underwood Terrace's 3 acres, Smith said a general development plan is still in the works for that land.

"Nothing is officially for sale," Smith said. "It's not zoned appropriately. But we're in that process of trying to figure out what our long-range plan with the site is."