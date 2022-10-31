SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
News | Local
News reporting
Affordable apartment complex breaks ground in Lake City

Lake City donated 3 acres of land for the 32-unit apartment complex, which will expand renters' options for affordable housing in the city.

313208056_484982563671507_1981417361661876159_n.jpg
Three Rivers Community Action broke ground on its Underwood Terrace apartment complex project in Lake City on Oct. 26, 2022.
Contributed / CEDA
By Dené K. Dryden
October 31, 2022 02:53 PM
LAKE CITY — More affordable housing is coming to Lake City next year.

On Wednesday, Oct. 26, Lake City officials and other project partners held a groundbreaking ceremony for Underwood Terrace Apartments, a 32-unit, two-story apartment complex at 515 N. 10th St.

Construction is expected to be completed by the end of August 2023, said Wieser Brothers project manager Brett Stanek.

Developed by Three Rivers Community Action, the project includes eight one-bedroom units, 12 two-bedroom units and 12 three-bedroom units. The construction plan includes a community room, patio spaces, a playground and a parking lot. The apartments will be income-restricted at 60% of the area median income.

"All of our studies and community feedback have always indicated that we have a shortage of available, affordable housing, both in terms of rental-affordable and owner-occupied," said Megan Smith, Lake City's planning and community development director. "That's not unique to Lake City — it's all over the United States, all over the region — but it's always been kind of on our mind in terms of whenever an opportunity presents itself to get some affordable housing."

Smith said the Lake City Port Authority, Three Rivers Community Action and other partners have been working on this project for two years. The $11.3 million apartment complex is partially funded with $648,202 in tax-increment financing from the city, which also donated the land.

"This is definitely one of the first times, that I can recall, where we've donated land for affordable housing," Smith said.

IMG_9229.JPG
Local
SE Minnesota development stakeholders learn more about Zumbrota, Lake City, Goodhue on CEDA bus tour
The tour aimed to help regional leaders and developers understand residential, industrial and commercial development potential in each city.
September 29, 2022 08:25 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden

Underwood Terrace Apartments will be located on the edge of the 67-acre former Cemstone land that the city aims to develop with commercial, industrial and compact residential projects. With the exception of Underwood Terrace's 3 acres, Smith said a general development plan is still in the works for that land.

"Nothing is officially for sale," Smith said. "It's not zoned appropriately. But we're in that process of trying to figure out what our long-range plan with the site is."

Dené K. Dryden is the Post Bulletin's region reporter, covering the greater Rochester area. Before joining the Post Bulletin in 2022, she attended Kansas State University and served as an editor for the student newspaper, the Kansas State Collegian, and news director for Wildcat 91.9, K-State's student radio station. Readers can reach Dené at ddryden@postbulletin.com.
