News | Local

Affordable housing project on edge of Country Club Manor seeking TIF support

Proposal would help cover a portion of an estimated $3.5 million funding gap for project receiving state tax credits.

manor hills one.jpg
Titan Development and Investments filed a proposal this week to build a “three-story, 72-unit, affordable housing apartment building” called Manor Hills on an open parcel of land on the northwest corner of Country Club Road Southwest and 36th Avenue Northwest. The U-shaped complex is slated to be at the entrance to Country Club Manor.
Contributed / Drawing from Land Use Amendment filing
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
April 16, 2022 05:00 AM
ROCHESTER — Nearly $860,000 in tax-increment financing is being proposed to help fill a projected $3.5 million funding gap for an affordable housing project on the southern edge of Country Club Manor.

The Rochester City Council, acting as the city’s Economic Development Authority, will hold a public hearing Monday evening, April 18, 2022, to consider the request related to a planned 72-unit apartment building at the intersection of Country Club Road and 36th Avenue Northwest.

The project, being constructed by Titan Development, has already received approval of housing tax credits by the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency, and construction is slated to start by August, with completion in 2023, according to a report sent to the council.

The proposed rent-restricted apartments are being targeted for people earning 50% to 60% of the area median income, which is $51,500 to $61,800 a year for a family of four.

Additionally, eight of the units in the building are expected to be reserved for people with disabilities who are experiencing homelessness.

A zoning change for the proposed project on a 2.5-acre lot was unanimously approved by the Rochester City Council after concerns were voiced by nearby neighbors.

In recommending the TIF, city staff point out the project’s estimated value will be nearly $10.6 million when complete, which would make way for approximately $64,512 in annual TIF payments.

Terry and Steve Fields
The site of a proposed development along Country Club Road Southwest Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Rochester pays the TIF as taxes are paid. The annual payments are seen as a rebate based on increased tax revenue, which ensures the property taxes collected for local government bodies do not drop below current rates, unless the value of the property drops.

The proposed agreement would provide TIF payments for up to 20 years, either ending when the allotted amount is reached or the time period ends.

The public hearing on the TIF request will be held at the end of the council’s regular meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday in council chambers of the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE.

Upcoming meetings

Meetings scheduled to be held during the week of April 18 include:

Rochester 
• City Council study session, 3:30 p.m. Monday in council chambers of the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE. The meeting will livestream at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas and be available on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188 and Metronet channel 80.
• City Council, 7 p.m. Monday in council chambers of the Government Center. The council will meet as the city’s economic development authority during the meeting. The meeting will livestream at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas and be available on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188 and Metronet channel 80.
• Library Board, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in meeting room C of the Rochester Public Library 101 Second St. SE.
• Zoning Board of Appeals, 6 p.m. Wednesday in council chambers of the city-county Government Center.

Olmsted County
• Health, Housing and Human Services Committee, 11 a.m. Tuesday in conference room 2 of the city-county Government Center.
• Housing and Redevelopment Authority Board, 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in board chambers of the Government Center.
• Physical Development Committee, 2 p.m. Tuesday in conference room 2 of the city-county Government Center.
• Administrative Committee, 2 p.m. Tuesday in board chambers of the Government Center.
• Board of County Commissioners, 3 p.m. Tuesday in the board chambers of the Government Center.
• Parks Commission, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Oxbow Park, 5731 County Road 105 NW near Byron.
• Environmental Commission, 7:15 p.m. Wednesday in conference room A at 2122 Campus Drive SE.

Rochester Public Schools 
• School Board Academy, 6:30 p.m. Monday in room 137 of the Edison Administration Building, 615 7th St. SW.
• School Board, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Edison Administration Building.

