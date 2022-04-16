Affordable housing project on edge of Country Club Manor seeking TIF support

ROCHESTER — Nearly $860,000 in tax-increment financing is being proposed to help fill a projected $3.5 million funding gap for an affordable housing project on the southern edge of Country Club Manor.

The Rochester City Council, acting as the city’s Economic Development Authority, will hold a public hearing Monday evening, April 18, 2022, to consider the request related to a planned 72-unit apartment building at the intersection of Country Club Road and 36th Avenue Northwest.

The project, being constructed by Titan Development, has already received approval of housing tax credits by the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency, and construction is slated to start by August, with completion in 2023, according to a report sent to the council.

The proposed rent-restricted apartments are being targeted for people earning 50% to 60% of the area median income, which is $51,500 to $61,800 a year for a family of four.

Additionally, eight of the units in the building are expected to be reserved for people with disabilities who are experiencing homelessness.

A zoning change for the proposed project on a 2.5-acre lot was unanimously approved by the Rochester City Council after concerns were voiced by nearby neighbors.

In recommending the TIF, city staff point out the project’s estimated value will be nearly $10.6 million when complete, which would make way for approximately $64,512 in annual TIF payments.

The site of a proposed development along Country Club Road Southwest Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Rochester pays the TIF as taxes are paid. The annual payments are seen as a rebate based on increased tax revenue, which ensures the property taxes collected for local government bodies do not drop below current rates, unless the value of the property drops.

The proposed agreement would provide TIF payments for up to 20 years, either ending when the allotted amount is reached or the time period ends.

The public hearing on the TIF request will be held at the end of the council’s regular meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday in council chambers of the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE.

