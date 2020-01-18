STEWARTVILLE — Like just about every city in Southeast Minnesota, Stewartville needs more affordable housing.
A big manufactured home subdivision, however, doesn't seem to be the answer.
At Tuesday's Stewartville City Council meeting, the council voted unanimously not to approve a zoning change from R-1, low-density residential, to R-3, high-density residential, for a 38.82-acre tract for the the Knolls of Northridge/Southern Hills Expansion Project. The total project was proposed for an area covering a little over 103 acres north of 20th Street Northwest.
The council also voted down the final plat and a conditional use permit for the project to allow a manufactured home neighborhood at the site.
The project would have tucked 300 manufactured homes into northwest Stewartville.
However, public opposition to the project has been virulent.
"Nothing has been anywhere near as negative as this," said Council Member Craig Anderson, who said his email inbox has seen letters from residents on the issue nearly nonstop since the project was made public.
One of the biggest complaints that has been made against the project is, if the units of the subdivision filled up quickly — developers Sun Communities Inc. say they hope to finish the project within five years — it would add a significant number of people to the city needing services ranging from law enforcement and fire protection to room in the schools for the children.
"It's a lot at one time," Anderson said.
That's a message echoed by numbers provided by Stewartville Public Schools Superintendent Belinda Selfors.
Selfors told a planning and zoning committee meeting in November that 300 homes would likely bring 450 new students to the school district in that five-year time frame. That same meeting saw 100 people in attendance, 23 of whom spoke out about the project, though there were both residents for and against the project.
Stewartville City Administrator Bill Schimmel said, yes, the city would love some affordable housing, but the definition of "affordable" is different to different people.
Whether the homes in the project qualify as affordable is a tough call to make, Schimmel said. The developers would either rent or sell the house to occupants, but in either case, the land would be rented to them. That drives up the cost, he said, making those homes less affordable for low-wage workers.
"As I've seen the different responses from people, it sounds like a lot of folks are just looking at the size of the expansion or the density, population wise," Schimmel said. "That affects the school district, and police and fire services."
"I think it does come down to the affordability aspect," said Council Member Josh Arndt. "How much will that home be worth in five years? Every year, it depreciates 5%."
Eventually, the council members all agreed that the project did not meet the condition of the CUP that stated the project would not add excessive costs for public facilities.