The Rochester City Council put on hold a decision regarding a 729-space parking plan for the former Kmart site in southeast Rochester.
Following more than two hours of public comment with 32 speakers, the council discussed the issue for nearly an additional hour before voting 5-2 to delay a final decision on a proposed lease agreement with the property owner, Camegaran LLC, and Mayo Clinic.
“There’s a lot of work that needs to be done with this,” Council Member Michael Wojcik said.
The Rochester City Council scaled back its 2020 pay raise Monday night.
A plan to convert the former Kmart parking lot into a park-and-ride facility is set for Roch…
The decision came after a 4-3 vote against a proposed five-year lease, which cut the original term length in half.
Council Member Nick Campion cited a variety of concerns about the proposed lease, noting it limits the use of potential public parking spaces and requires the city to determine the number of spaces it needs within 45 days of approval.
“I struggle to see this as an answer,” he said.
Campion was joined by Wojcik and council members Annalissa Johnson and Mark Bilderback in opposing the lease proposal, but Wojcik noted it could be revisited later if tweaks are made to make it palatable to the council.
The decision followed clear messages that the deal isn’t favored by residents in nearby neighborhoods.
“I’m horrified that this site is even being suggested as a parking lot,” Slatterly Park Neighborhood resident Meghan Kozub said.
More than two dozen residents voiced concerns about added traffic, safety and environmental impacts, among other issues.
Patrick Regan of Camegaran addressed concerns, saying his company wants to be a good neighbor but needs to move forward with an interim use before the site’s future can be determined.
“These big projects take a long time to develop,” he said, suggesting other uses would be found for the site.
Mike Mattingly, Camegaran’s legal representative, said the company is committed to working with the city and neighbors to develop a small area plan for the site and surrounding properties, which could influence future development of the property.
The proposed lease would require Camegaran and Mayo Clinic to provide a combined $30,000 to creating the plan.
With the lease on hold, the permit for activating the parking lot is also on hold.
Allison Sosa, the planning supervisor in the city’s Community Development Department, said the council has approximately two months before a deadline for a decision on the requested permit.
OTHER COUNCIL ACTION:
Street parking change
Rochester’s 12-hour limit for on-street parking is being doubled.
The Rochester City Council approved an ordinance change Monday that will allow cars to remain on the street for 24 hours, unless otherwise posted.
The move comes in response to the recent adoption of seasonal parking restrictions, which are in effect from 2 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, calling for vehicles to be parked on the odd side of the street on odd calendar days and the even side on even days.
“When people arrive home from work after 3 p.m., they are encouraged to ‘park for the next day,’” Sam Budzyna, Rochester’s traffic and parking manager, stated in a report to the council.
He noted the alternate-side parking message conflicts with the 12-hour limit, since parking on a street at 3 p.m. would put a vehicle in violation of existing city policy after 3 a.m., if it is not moved.
The ordinance change will need a second vote in February before it is implemented.
CUDE dissolved
The Rochester City Council unanimously agreed to dissolve the city’s Committee on Urban Design and Environment.
Mayor Kim Norton suggested the move after the 13-member committee ended 2019 with seven empty seats.
At the same time, she said some of the existing committee members cited frustration with the activity of the group.
“The feedback on this committee … was they were not satisfied with what is happening right now,” Norton said.
The mayor said she will be working to determine how issues addressed by the advisory council will be dealt with in the future. She said she expects to have a plan in place by the end of March.