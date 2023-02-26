After years of effort, Rochester student nears completion of app and website devoted to mental wellness

ROCHESTER — Nandini Iyer had started working on an app devoted to mental wellness even before the pandemic brought the topic into heightened focus.

Along with two other students, the Mayo High School junior began her project in middle school during an annual tech competition for girls, called Technovation. The students finished the challenge and went on to other projects.

But then the pandemic hit, forcing everyone to cope in whatever ways they could. That's when Iyer decided to revisit and refine the project. Now, years later, she's at the point where she's able to start sharing her work. It's called SafeSphere.

"I'm glad that we thought of it then because so many people have been affected by COVID," Iyer said. "I think there still is a big need for accessible mental wellness care."

ADVERTISEMENT

She recently had the chance to speak about her project at the Rochester Student School Board, a gathering of students from across the district.

That presentation came in the middle of her own high school, Mayo, hosting a mental health awareness week, which featured speakers and events.

When users first encounter the app, they're presented with a simple question on a screen: "How are you feeling today?" The question is accompanied by a handful of emojis, which the user can select to represent their emotional state.

The emoji they choose ultimately takes them to a wealth of options: podcasts to listen to, exercises to try, resources to connect with.

The app also provides a space for users to journal. Iyer says that's a feature that seems to differentiate her own creation from other mental wellness apps. The app also tracks users' input, allowing them to see their emotional state over time.

"By writing some stuff down, it's better than keeping it all inside," she said about the app's journaling feature. "You're still letting all your feelings out, just not verbally."

Iyer is working to get the app into Apple and Google's stores. However, a web-app version of the project is already live.

She hasn't undertaken the project alone. During the original development of the app in middle school, she worked with two other students Sreyoli Bhattacharya and Anushka Kollengode. Her brother is helping market the platform to college students.

ADVERTISEMENT

She's received some high-level help for the project too. She partnered with the University of Minnesota to help draft a privacy policy. Through her involvement in a Mayo Clinic mentorship program, she became connected to a psychiatrist who helped create survey questions within the platform as well as the resources available. She also worked with a coder to augment her own technical skills.

Iyer is still honing in on what kind of work and education she will pursue after graduation. Regardless of where life takes her down the road, she wanted to help with the challenge at hand while there was a need.

"I kind of saw how our community was struggling," Iyer said. "I want to help my community in some way or another while I'm still here."