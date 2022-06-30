SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Just 99¢/month for your first 3 months
Read Today's Paper Thursday, June 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Agbamu named chief academic officer of Rochester Public Schools

She fills a new post created from the restructuring of central administration.

Dr. Efe Agbamu.jpg
Dr. Efe Agbamu.
Contributed
Matthew Stolle
By Matthew Stolle
June 30, 2022 11:28 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Efe Agbamu has been named Rochester Public Schools’ chief academic officer, a new post created from a restructuring of central administration staff and one that officials say better aligns with its new strategic plan.

That reorganization led to the elimination of eight positions and will reduce overall central administration costs by $356,000, Superintendent Kent Pekel told the board in a memo.

Also Read
Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig
Members Only
Business
CrossFit gym to bulk up with new expansion
Heavy lifting is expected to start in July for a 1,700-square-foot addition to CrossFit Credence, owned by Dave and Allie Timm, at 3020 N. Broadway Ave.
June 30, 2022 09:18 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Rod Raver
Exclusive
Rochester Magazine
The high jump. The long fall. The call from God
In 1973, Rochester’s Rod Raver high jumped 7-foot-1 to set the high school state record. Nearly 50 years later, that record still stands. After that jump, though, Raver spent the next decade in a freefall. Until, he says, God caught him.
June 30, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Steve Lange

Aghamu will lead a unified academics department that brings together staff responsible for curriculum and instruction, special education, special-emotional learning, strategic planning, and research, evaluation and assessment.

Agbamu was most recently the assistant superintendent of St. Paul Public Schools, and was named Minnesota High School Principal of the Year in 2011 while working at Park High School in South Washington Public Schools.

Two years ago, Agbamu reached the finalist stage for superintendent of Kalamazoo Public Schools in Michigan, but in the end, did not get the job, according to the website MLive.

ADVERTISEMENT

Don't miss these stories
Craig Cotton
Members Only
Business
Rochester comic shop owner unexpectedly falls ill
Craig Cotten, who owns the Book Review comic, gaming and sports card shop in Rochester’s Hillcrest Shopping Center, unexpectedly fell ill last week. Cate Moore, Cotten’s niece, wrote and posted about his situation on social media this week as well as launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover medical bills. She is hoping to raise $30,000.
June 29, 2022 11:57 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
2ab842ae94ece778e269a80645c0b20e.jpg
Local
Log Cabin Grill either facing dismantling or demolition
Rochester's Heritage Preservation Commission makes way for demolition option after plan for moving structure has stalled.
June 28, 2022 06:10 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Suspicious Package
Local
'Suspicious device' brought to Olmsted County Government Center
A woman dropped off a "suspicious device" at the Government Center at roughly 8 p.m. where she was then directed by authorities to leave it in the parking lot. Authorities then secured the Government Center until a bomb-sniffing dog came to the scene.
June 28, 2022 10:07 PM
 · 
By  Erich Fisher
Lemons for Lance
Local
Lemons4Lance: Wabasha-Kellogg students raise money for family of 10-year-old Lance Larson, who died of cancer
10-year-old Lance Larson died Saturday after a lengthy battle with liver cancer.
June 28, 2022 09:10 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle

Agbamu grew up in Nigeria and has 30 years working in education, the website said. She holds a doctorate degree in educational leadership from Hamline University and master’s and bachelor’s degrees from the University of Ibadan in Nigeria.

“She is an extraordinary leader whom I have known for many years, and she was the enthusiastic choice of a diverse group of Rochester Public School leaders who participated in the interview process,” said Pekel.

Agbamu will begin her new position in mid-July. She is currently licensed as a district superintendent and a K-through-12 principal, as well as in elementary education for English and language arts and English as a second language.

“This is a dream come true,” Agbamu said in a statement. “This is an amazing opportunity to serve the students, families, staff and community of Rochester Public Schools, and I look forward to this.”

Related Topics: EDUCATIONROCHESTER PUBLIC SCHOOLSROCHESTER
Matthew Stolle
By Matthew Stolle
Matthew Stolle has been a Post Bulletin reporter since 2000 and covered many of the beats that make up a newsroom. In his first several years, he covered K-12 education and higher education in Rochester before shifting to politics. He has also been a features writer. Today, Matt jumps from beat to beat, depending on what his editor and the Rochester area are producing in terms of news. Readers can reach Matthew at 507-281-7415 or mstolle@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Crime - Police lights
Local
Rochester police looking for man accused of robbing Home Depot with a knife Wednesday
The man allegedly stole around $775 worth of items after his credit card declined and he pulled out a knife, according to police.
June 30, 2022 09:23 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: June 26-July 2, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
June 30, 2022 07:28 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Morning Headlines: Brownsdale speedway attracts go-kart drivers for competition, fun
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
June 30, 2022 07:19 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Untitled design.png
Exclusive
Local
Olmsted County District 1 candidates discuss what makes a good county commissioner
The two candidates for the open seat were asked about the position and why they decided to run for office.
June 30, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen