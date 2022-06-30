Agbamu named chief academic officer of Rochester Public Schools

ROCHESTER — Efe Agbamu has been named Rochester Public Schools’ chief academic officer, a new post created from a restructuring of central administration staff and one that officials say better aligns with its new strategic plan.

That reorganization led to the elimination of eight positions and will reduce overall central administration costs by $356,000, Superintendent Kent Pekel told the board in a memo.

Aghamu will lead a unified academics department that brings together staff responsible for curriculum and instruction, special education, special-emotional learning, strategic planning, and research, evaluation and assessment.

Agbamu was most recently the assistant superintendent of St. Paul Public Schools, and was named Minnesota High School Principal of the Year in 2011 while working at Park High School in South Washington Public Schools.

Two years ago, Agbamu reached the finalist stage for superintendent of Kalamazoo Public Schools in Michigan, but in the end, did not get the job, according to the website MLive.

Agbamu grew up in Nigeria and has 30 years working in education, the website said. She holds a doctorate degree in educational leadership from Hamline University and master’s and bachelor’s degrees from the University of Ibadan in Nigeria.

“She is an extraordinary leader whom I have known for many years, and she was the enthusiastic choice of a diverse group of Rochester Public School leaders who participated in the interview process,” said Pekel.

Agbamu will begin her new position in mid-July. She is currently licensed as a district superintendent and a K-through-12 principal, as well as in elementary education for English and language arts and English as a second language.

“This is a dream come true,” Agbamu said in a statement. “This is an amazing opportunity to serve the students, families, staff and community of Rochester Public Schools, and I look forward to this.”