Agreement in works with Bob's Trailer Park tenants as they continue without running water

ROCHESTER — A potential agreement with four residents at Bob’s Trailer Park is in the works more than a month after they lost running water in their trailers.

“Two weeks should be sufficient time to iron out a few details,” Rochester attorney Travis Ohly told Olmsted County District Court referee Erin Felten during an online hearing Tuesday.

Ohly, who represents the property owner, Pennsylvania-based TSJ Parks LLC, said work has started in an agreement, but final terms couldn’t be reached Tuesday.

Court staff said negotiations were the cause of an approximately one-hour delay for Tuesday’s hearing, which was attended by TSJ Parks member and manager Scott Kramer, as well as park manager Cassandra Jakobson of Jakobson Property Management.

The tenants were represented by Brian Lipford, an attorney with Southern Minnesota Regional Legal Services, who acknowledged that all sides agree that the park continues to be without running water and the tenants are not to blame for the outage.

“I think we have a potential agreement,” he told Felten.

According to testimony during a Dec. 12 hearing , water service to the park was turned off by Rochester Public Utilities after pipes and electrical wires were stolen from the house that held the park’s water meter, leaving it without heat needed to protect the meter from freezing.

Since that point, Jakobson Property Management has been delivering bottled water to tenants on a daily basis.

During the earlier hearing, Jakobson said heat wasn’t being restored to the park’s house because owners and property managers worried the site would be damaged again, citing several illegal occupants of the empty trailers, as well as sheds and tents on the site.

Felten ordered TSJ Parks to restore water to the trailers, but that hasn’t been accomplished according to comments during Tuesday’s hearing.

TSJ Parks purchased the trailer park for $1.3 million in 2021, initially saying it planned to improve the site, but it announced plans this year to close the park and eventually build a 30-unit low-income, senior housing complex on the property.

Several residents have been evicted after failing to pay rent, but others own their trailers, which spurs a specific process for closing the park.

Jakobson said earlier this month that five trailers were still occupied. Tenants of three are represented in the negotiations currently underway.

Felten encouraged both sides to continue working toward an agreement, and a Jan. 4 date was set for the issue to return to court for another hearing.