Agreement provides continued county paycheck for Graham Briggs

Olmsted County’s former public health director remains on the county’s payroll.

A copy of Graham Briggs separation agreement obtained through the county shows he is officially on paid leave through Aug. 31, continuing to earn $2,516.78 a week.

“As far as separation agreements, I thought it was generous,” County Commissioner Gregg Wright said of the document, which was signed by Briggs and Olmsted County Human Resources Director Julian Currie two days after the resignation was announced on Nov. 17 .

The announcement came shortly after an unplanned closed-door meeting of the Olmsted County Board of Commissioners. Several commissioners said it was the first time they heard Briggs would leave the department he led for three years , which included 22 months of COVID-19 pandemic response.

Commissioner Jim Bier was among the elected officials who said they were unaware of the resignation before the meeting, which included a request to approve the separation agreement, which also provides health insurance and other benefits for more than nine months.

“I didn’t know anything about it,” he said. “I thought everyone loved Graham. I thought everything was hunky-dory.”

Since the announcement, Briggs has stated he was given a choice between resigning or being demoted within the department. He also said it was unclear what prompted the decision to require him to step down.

While some commissioners said they were unaware of the circumstances before the announcement, others said they had some indication that change was ahead.

“I was aware there were issues,” Commissioner Sheila Kiscaden said. “I was aware there were discussions that were ongoing with Graham.”

She said some of her early knowledge stemmed from discussions with Briggs, since they worked together as county representatives on the State Community Health Services Advisory Committee.

She said commissioners typically avoid discussing staffing issues as they are made, since the board hires the county administrator to make related decisions.

However, she said the limited discussions she did have with Graham and others point to a mutual decision that wasn’t taken lightly by anyone.

“I’m confident that this was not a personality conflict,” she said. “I’m confident that there was due diligence made to look at options.”

Other commissioners, as well as Briggs, said options included attempts to help the public health director find another position, perhaps at the state level.

Briggs said earlier this week that he’s not making additional public comments about his resignation and what led up to it. Rather, he said he’s focusing on his family and the next steps in his career.

County Administrator Heidi Welsch has also declined to comment directly on the resignation, but a response was sent through Olmsted County Communication Manager Gretchen Williamson, who cited Briggs' claim that he was given the “option of taking another position in the department or resigning.”

“Olmsted County does not have anything more to add to this statement,” Williamson wrote in an email to the Post Bulletin.

Also not addressed was who ultimately suggested Briggs be given the choice of resigning or taking a new position in the department.

County commissioners said it wasn’t direction from elected officials and pointed out that Briggs answered to Welsch and Deputy County Administrator Travis Gransee.

“It’s not the commissioners,” Commissioner Mark Thein said. “I can assure you that.”

Others said they remain at least somewhat in the dark about what transpired heading into Briggs’ decision.

“I would have personally liked to listen to Graham’s point of view,” said Commissioner Matt Flynn, who confirmed commissioners were told Briggs was given a choice to resign or step down as the public health department’s leader.

While commissioners said they couldn’t provide details about personnel decisions, Kiscaden offered a general observation.

“Not speaking to him specifically, but anyone in the private sector will know there are times that you have a talented person who isn’t in the right position to maximize their talents,” she said. “A good, strong management doesn’t let that go on forever.”

Regardless of the reason behind the decision, the county commissioners, Briggs and county administration have cited confidence in the department’s ability to move forward .

“There is a really rich public health staff that are engaged in all sorts of ways in the community,” Kiscaden said.

No timeline has been announced for hiring Brigg’s replacement, and the department is being overseen by associate directors Denise Daniels and Michael Melius.

Wright said the amicable nature of Briggs’s separation agreement has helped keep the department stable with the ability to continue its pandemic response and other tasks.

“I would rather not have been left at this time, but that’s the way it goes,” he said. “The fortunate thing is public health has a very deep bench.”