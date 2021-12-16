SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Agreement provides continued county paycheck for Graham Briggs

Separation agreement with former public health director keeps pay and benefits in place through Aug. 31.

8a1b31b87ec64bcbb6988577b17e80af.jpg
Graham Briggs, director of Olmsted County Public Health Services, speaks during a March news conference at the city-county Government Center.
Forum Communications Co.
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
December 16, 2021 03:20 PM
Share

Olmsted County’s former public health director remains on the county’s payroll.

A copy of Graham Briggs separation agreement obtained through the county shows he is officially on paid leave through Aug. 31, continuing to earn $2,516.78 a week.

“As far as separation agreements, I thought it was generous,” County Commissioner Gregg Wright said of the document, which was signed by Briggs and Olmsted County Human Resources Director Julian Currie two days after the resignation was announced on Nov. 17 .

The announcement came shortly after an unplanned closed-door meeting of the Olmsted County Board of Commissioners. Several commissioners said it was the first time they heard Briggs would leave the department he led for three years , which included 22 months of COVID-19 pandemic response.

Commissioner Jim Bier was among the elected officials who said they were unaware of the resignation before the meeting, which included a request to approve the separation agreement, which also provides health insurance and other benefits for more than nine months.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I didn’t know anything about it,” he said. “I thought everyone loved Graham. I thought everything was hunky-dory.”

Also Read
Keith Ellison.jpg
Minnesota
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison tests positive for COVID
The attorney general said he was grateful to be vaccinated and only experiencing mild symptoms from the virus.
January 05, 2022 06:32 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
Rochester Public Transit
Local
Rochester buses again plan to provide warmth Thursday
Program allows people to seek shelter in city buses without paying fares.
January 05, 2022 04:42 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
rochester city logo
Local
Civic Center parking ramp set to reopen Wednesday
Parking structure was closed after water pipe broke in freezing weather.
January 04, 2022 09:10 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports

Since the announcement, Briggs has stated he was given a choice between resigning or being demoted within the department. He also said it was unclear what prompted the decision to require him to step down.

While some commissioners said they were unaware of the circumstances before the announcement, others said they had some indication that change was ahead.

“I was aware there were issues,” Commissioner Sheila Kiscaden said. “I was aware there were discussions that were ongoing with Graham.”

She said some of her early knowledge stemmed from discussions with Briggs, since they worked together as county representatives on the State Community Health Services Advisory Committee.

She said commissioners typically avoid discussing staffing issues as they are made, since the board hires the county administrator to make related decisions.

However, she said the limited discussions she did have with Graham and others point to a mutual decision that wasn’t taken lightly by anyone.

“I’m confident that this was not a personality conflict,” she said. “I’m confident that there was due diligence made to look at options.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Other commissioners, as well as Briggs, said options included attempts to help the public health director find another position, perhaps at the state level.

Briggs said earlier this week that he’s not making additional public comments about his resignation and what led up to it. Rather, he said he’s focusing on his family and the next steps in his career.

County Administrator Heidi Welsch has also declined to comment directly on the resignation, but a response was sent through Olmsted County Communication Manager Gretchen Williamson, who cited Briggs' claim that he was given the “option of taking another position in the department or resigning.”

“Olmsted County does not have anything more to add to this statement,” Williamson wrote in an email to the Post Bulletin.

Also not addressed was who ultimately suggested Briggs be given the choice of resigning or taking a new position in the department.

County commissioners said it wasn’t direction from elected officials and pointed out that Briggs answered to Welsch and Deputy County Administrator Travis Gransee.

“It’s not the commissioners,” Commissioner Mark Thein said. “I can assure you that.”

Others said they remain at least somewhat in the dark about what transpired heading into Briggs’ decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I would have personally liked to listen to Graham’s point of view,” said Commissioner Matt Flynn, who confirmed commissioners were told Briggs was given a choice to resign or step down as the public health department’s leader.

While commissioners said they couldn’t provide details about personnel decisions, Kiscaden offered a general observation.

“Not speaking to him specifically, but anyone in the private sector will know there are times that you have a talented person who isn’t in the right position to maximize their talents,” she said. “A good, strong management doesn’t let that go on forever.”

Regardless of the reason behind the decision, the county commissioners, Briggs and county administration have cited confidence in the department’s ability to move forward .

“There is a really rich public health staff that are engaged in all sorts of ways in the community,” Kiscaden said.

No timeline has been announced for hiring Brigg’s replacement, and the department is being overseen by associate directors Denise Daniels and Michael Melius.

Wright said the amicable nature of Briggs’s separation agreement has helped keep the department stable with the ability to continue its pandemic response and other tasks.

“I would rather not have been left at this time, but that’s the way it goes,” he said. “The fortunate thing is public health has a very deep bench.”

Graham Briggs separation agreement by inforumdocs on Scribd

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSGRAHAM BRIGGSOLMSTED COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
What to read next
high school boundaries.jpg
Local
Rochester high schoolers will be able to remain at their existing schools, despite upcoming boundary changes
Students who are in the fifth- and eighth-grades also should be able to remain in their existing schools, despite the boundary changes.
January 05, 2022 04:12 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
DanielandDarylJohnson
Local
Austin man and his father charged in U.S. Capitol riot plead guilty
Daniel Johnson and his father, Daryl Johnson, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in D.C. to charges of civil disorder.
January 05, 2022 11:13 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts