Agreement remains in the works for Bob's Trailer Park residents without water

ROCHESTER — A potential agreement with four residents at Bob’s Trailer Park has been delayed at least two weeks.

“I understand some folks are going to engage in some alternative dispute-resolution process settlement discussions in the meantime,” Olmsted County District Court Referee Erin Felten on Wednesday during a hearing to review three cases filed against Pennsylvania-based TSJ Parks LLC, which owns Bob’s Trailer Park.

Tuesday’s hearing was initially scheduled to discuss a potential agreement stemming from conversations on Dec. 20.

The trailer park at 1915 Marion Road SE has been without running water since Nov. 17, when Rochester Public Utilities discontinued service due to the inability to secure the city’s water meter.

The removal followed the theft of pipes and electrical wires from the house that held the trailer park’s water meter, leaving it without heat needed to protect the meter from freezing.

Brian Lipford, an attorney with Southern Minnesota Regional Legal Services, said mediation between his clients and TSJ Parks is planned for Jan. 12 or Jan. 13.

TSJ Parks has proposed moving at least two of the residents to a hotel, but they told Felten that the proposed accommodations didn’t meet their needs, and Felten ordered the park owner to restore water.

With the continued lack of water service, Felten has implemented a series of fines that have been postponed amid discussions. She has also authorized the tenants to pay rent at the courthouse, with the payments being held until a resolution is reached.

TSJ Parks purchased the trailer park for $1.3 million in 2021 and announced plans last year to close the park and eventually build a 30-unit low-income, senior housing complex on the property.

On Dec. 12, property manager Cassandra Jakobson of Jakobson Property Management said five trailers at the park were legally occupied.

Thirteen other trailers and a recreational vehicle remain in the park.