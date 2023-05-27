Air dancers continue to play a role in keeping RPU towers clean

Answer Man: I’ve noticed there’s one of those tube figures with waving arms posted up on top of the water tower near the Apache Mall. Why is it up there? I can’t imagine it was put up there as a prank, but what purpose does it serve that high up in the air? — Tower watcher

It’s been a few years since anyone with eagle eyes has brought this one to me.

As vigilant long-time readers will recall, I addressed these air dancers in 2015 and 2016 , but it’s worth a revisit to inform all the observant newcomers to the area.

One thing has changed since those earlier reports: I can now spot our floppy friend on the Apache Mall tower from the new Post Bulletin headquarters at 1700 Greenview Drive SW.

The reason behind his existence hasn’t changed since he was initially given a home atop the water tower by its owner — Rochester Public Utilities.

Evidently, the RPU folks believe the tower is better suited for the colorful dancer than the turkey vultures that like to circle the tower looking for a place to roost. The birds cause a big mess, which spills down the sides of the tower, causing an unsightly and costly mess.

An air dancer was initially placed on the tower in 2015, and his presence seems to have fulfilled its mission, since the guy has reappeared each year. Since then, RPU has added four more wind dancers to their team, and all are used to chase turkey vultures away for local facilities. They’re put into place each April and return to hibernation in the fall, when the raptors migrate south.

As I’ve also reported in the past, the turkey vultures are not new to the Apache Mall area or other parts of Rochester. They feed almost exclusively on road kill and other carrion, so the ones that circle the mall area are likely finding a buffet of sorts along the U.S. Highway 52 corridor.

As is seen with efforts to discourage crows and geese, the wind-powered dancers don’t completely banish our feathered friends from the city, but they do tend to at least diminish some of the negative impact.

