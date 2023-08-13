Aitkin woman dies in crash on Interstate 35 in Rice County

An Aitkin, Minnesota, woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Rice County on Friday evening, Aug. 11.

According to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report, a Toyota Highlander, driven by Mona Lee Bengtson, and a Dodge Ram 3500 pickup, driven by Henning Ingram Hogue, were both traveling northbound around 12:22 p.m. Friday on Interstate 35 near Walcott Township, when they collided.

Bengtson, 63 of Aitkin, was killed in the crash. Hogue, 46 of Livingston, Texas, was not injured.

Other responding agencies included: Rice County Sheriff's Office, Faribault Fire and North Memorial Ambulance