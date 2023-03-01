99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Albert Lea man who shot and injured cop sentenced to 50 years

Devin Matthew Weiland was convicted by a jury in September 2022 of three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, all felonies.

Devin Weiland
Devin Weiland
Contributed / Freeborn County Jail
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
February 28, 2023 06:14 PM

ALBERT LEA — A 24-year-old Albert Lea man was sentenced to 50 years in prison in Freeborn County District Court for striking a police officer and two men in November 2020.

Devin Matthew Weiland was convicted by a jury in September 2022 of three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, all felonies. Weiland was credited for 821 days, or about 2.5 years, of time served.

He has been in custody on a $1,000,000 bail or bond in the Freeborn County Jail since his arrest in November 2020.

According to the criminal complaint:

Albert Lea police were called at about 2:20 a.m. on Nov. 29, 2020 to the 800 block of Fourth Avenue Southeast for a report of fireworks or gunshots in the area. Weiland admitted he was the one who called police.

"He said that he thought the police were going to take his guns," the complaint states.

The first responding squad was fired upon and the officer was hit. The officer was wearing a protective vest and suffered a 2-inch by 2-inch wound consistent with "a wound caused by a high velocity impact" weapon.

The 30-year-old officer was able to drive himself to Mayo Clinic Health Systems-Albert Lea where he was treated and released.

Three separate SWAT units were on scene and engaged in a standoff while Weiland reportedly fired at them. Weiland came out of his apartment and surrendered to law enforcement after suffering an injury to his forehead, which bled heavily.

Weiland admitted to firing about 75 rounds. Investigators put that number closer to 90 rounds. Three rifles and a shotgun were seized from Weiland's apartment.

"He admitted shooting through his door because he thought that the police were assembled outside his apartment," the complaint states.

He said that he had fired several shots at the armored vehicle and that he got his guns ready "because he was concerned about a confrontation that night."

Weiland told law enforcement he "was sorry and that he wanted the agents to convey that to the multiple shooting victims involved in this incident."

A 52-year-old man and a 38-year-old man, both of Albert Lea, were injured as Weiland fired shots out of his window.

One of the men, who told police he was returning to the building after checking on his vehicle, was shot in the right arm and suffered a large tearing injury to the right side of his chest.

The other man, who lives across the street from the Shady Oaks apartment building, was leaving for work and was struck by a bullet through his car door as he was driving north on Fourth Avenue Southeast. The man suffered a penetrating injury to his leg which required emergency surgery.

Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
