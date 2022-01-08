SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Ali Sultan leads Twin Cities comedians to Paramount

"Stacked lineup" of Minneapolis performers take Austin.

Ali Sultan, comedian
Ali Sultan. Contributed.
Anne Halliwell
By Anne Halliwell
January 08, 2022 08:30 AM
AUSTIN — Ali Sultan performed at the Paramount Theatre in Austin seven or eight years ago – one of his first headlining gigs.

Now, fresh off a “Late Show with Stephen Colbert” appearance and two comedy specials on Epix, Sultan is heading back to the Paramount with Twin Cities comedians Abenezer Merdassa and Simon Tizon in tow.

Although 2022 is “too early to call,” 2021 was a pretty good year, Sultan said. He hopes to continue the streak with a packed Paramount show – maybe including some of the audience members he entertained during his first one.

“It was what you call a hot crowd,” he said. “Easy to make them laugh.”

As the Paramount show is one of the first Tizon has had since the COVID-19 pandemic began, he wanted to put together a “stacked lineup” from the Twin Cities scene.

Tizon, a Minneapolis-based comedian and PR company founder, said he’s focusing on comedy more than his other pursuits in 2022 because COVID taught him how much he missed the medium.

“It’s like taking candy from a baby — you want it more,” he said. “It’s the thrill when you’re on stage … it’s the strongest amount of dopamine I could receive.”

Sultan said audiences have missed live comedy as well, based on the high attendance he’s seen in the past year.

Tizon has high hopes for the Austin audience in particular.

“I want them to remember, ‘OK, that was one of the best comedy shows I’ve ever seen,’” he said.

If You Go

What: Ali Sultan - Funny First

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15

Where: Historic Paramount Theatre, 125 Fourth Ave. NE, Austin

Cost: $21.58, www.etix.com

