All elementary students go back to classrooms March 1

Rochester elementary students will report to class on March 1, with no "rolling start" transition period from its current hybrid learning model to full-time classroom instruction.

The Rochester School Board approved the switch on Tuesday, and on Wednesday, RPS received a notice from the Minnesota Department of Education saying it could move all the elementary school grades to in-person from hybrid learning at once.

Don Barlow was the only board member who opposed the resolution calling for the March 1 plan. In his comments, he seemed to indicate that the community expects action rather than having school leadership continually delay the decision.

“I believe the community just wants to know that we know what we’re doing," he said. "And we give evidence of that by being decisive in what we do."

In addition to elementary school students returning to the classroom, the board also approved returning secondary students to in-person learning. That transition won’t happen until April.

Excitement about returning to school is not necessarily shared among educators in the district. During the meeting, officials presented data from a recent survey taken with teachers, gauging how they feel about the various learning models.

Dan Kuhlman, president of the Rochester Education Association, said the survey shows that teachers are nervous about returning to school before the rollout of the vaccine. The process of vaccinating educators has begun, but it has been slow going.

“I think the board listened to what teachers had to say about their nervousness about the situation,” Kuhlman said. "Am I nervous about the vaccination process? Yes, because I would like to see it moving faster."

According to the survey results, 32% of pre-K and elementary teachers “strongly oppose” the in-person learning model, compared to 25% of elementary teachers who “strongly support it.”

The data points were even further apart among secondary teachers. Nearly 40% of secondary teachers said they “strongly oppose” in-person instruction at this time, with only 16% “strongly supporting” it.

On the other hand, 36% of elementary school teachers “strongly support” distance learning, while only 6% strongly oppose it. For secondary school teachers, more than 53% strongly support distance learning, while a mere 3% of those teachers strongly oppose it.

“I took the survey data to heart,” board member Karen MacLaughlin said. “I think it’s the safest thing to do for our teachers and our students.”

Before making their decision, the board also heard from Olmsted County Public Health Director Graham Briggs.

Although the board's decision sets a plan in place for returning students to in-person learning, it's still a disappointment for many parents hoping the process would have started already, not a month down the road.

Nicholas Pulos is the father of elementary students in the district. He said parents were notified in December that the COVID-19 Advisory Team was recommending that elementary students begin transitioning to in-person learning as early as Feb. 16.

He said many parents thought that plan was too conservative. He said they would have preferred younger students to return to school in January, as Gov. Tim Walz's decision would have allowed. To have the school board prolong the return to in-person learning even beyond the advisory team's recommendation was disheartening, he said.

He said he's holding out hope that students will actually be allowed to return to school March 1, but he's not confident about it.

"What stops them two weeks from now from saying, 'You know what, there's a new variant,' and then moving that date?" Pulos said. "They have not shown to the parents that they can be counted on to follow up with the plans that they've already (communicated)."