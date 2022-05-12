SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 12
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Exclusive
News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

'All of it is worth it': RCTC student set to graduate two decades after dropping out of high school

Kelly Foley will graduate Thursday evening, May 12, 2022, from the dental hygiene program with a 4.0 GPA.

kelly foley.jpg
Kelly Foley poses on the campus of Rochester Community and Technical College Thursday, May 12, 2022.
Abby Sharpe / Post Bulletin
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
May 12, 2022 03:37 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — By the time Kelly Foley graduates Thursday evening, May 12, 2022, it will have been 20 years since she dropped out of high school and four years since she began her college journey at Rochester Community and Technical College.

The Rochester native never imagined being in this position 20 years ago.

“Twenty years ago, I dropped out of school so that I could use drugs,” Foley said. “This is something that was this idea in the back of my mind that I would have liked, but 20 years ago, this wasn't a possibility. At all.”

Also Read
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Morning Headlines: Alleged victim testifies against Kasson LDS church leader accused of sexual assault
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
May 12, 2022 07:11 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
051122 weather
Local
NWS meteorologists tracking severe weather across southeast Minnesota Wednesday morning
A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Olmsted and Wabasha counties.
May 11, 2022 09:22 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Morning Headlines: Trial begins for Dodge County LDS leader accused of sexually assaulting juvenile
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
May 11, 2022 07:19 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe

Now, the 36-year-old is set to receive her diploma after completing the competitive dental hygiene program at RCTC – with a 4.0 grade point average.

It was unquestionably a journey for Foley to get to this point. She had to complete remedial courses before beginning her general education courses at RCTC at 32. Besides the classwork, Foley also had to juggle being a single mother of three kids, who are now ages 8, 15 and 17, and working at a coffee shop.

ADVERTISEMENT

RCTC has a cap of admitting 16 students to the dental hygiene program per year, so when Foley was accepted, it was a very exciting moment for her. It also reinforced the journey she was on.

“I never really thought that I would be able to really do anything with my life because I was an alcoholic,” Foley said. “But when I finally stopped drinking and got sober, I thought that it was time that I tried to do something better with my life.”

And she knows she made the right choice for her and her family.

“We have a lot of really cool classes, and it’s a really good program to be in,” Foley said. “I definitely chose the right path.”

kelly foley2.jpg
Kelly Foley poses in front of the RCTC letters on campus Thursday, May 12, 2022.
Abby Sharpe / Post Bulletin

Her kids have spent the last four years watching her work hard and dedicate herself to her schoolwork.

“They did this with me. They got to see me staying up late and cramming before finals and crying over tests,” Foley said, laughing. “They were with me every step of the way.”

She hopes she impressed on her kids the importance of going to school and sticking with it. But Foley also hopes other single mothers know that going back to school can be done, despite the juggling act that comes with it.

“It's worth it. All of it is worth it,” she said. “It's definitely not an easy path, and there are sacrifices that have to be made along the way. But if you're determined to make a better life for your family, you can do it. You’ve just got to commit to it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Foley is now ready to close this chapter of her life and start her next journey.

“It's scary to know that this is like the beginning of the next chapter, but it's exciting,” she said. “It's a different set of nerves kicking in this time.”

Related Topics: ROCHESTERROCHESTER COMMUNITY AND TECHNICAL COLLEGEEDUCATIONPEOPLEEXCLUSIVE
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Two chairs, melted by a fire, sit against a smoke blackened wall. In the background, a door is open to an office that looks relatively untouched by fire and smoke.
Local
Rochester church that was victim of arson says its prayer is for whoever lit the fire
A little less than a month after a fire was started at Peace United Church of Christ, church leaders and others gathered Thursday, May 12, 2022, to reflect on the fire, speak about the damage it caused and look toward the church’s future.
May 12, 2022 03:58 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Eric Anderson Wakefield.JPG
Local
Rochester artist's 'Wakefield' is set to add to Peace Plaza experience
Light and fog provide new insights in Eric Anderson's work being unveiled Monday.
May 12, 2022 03:56 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Chateau Theatre
Local
Chateau Theatre contract ready for City Council review
Proposal calls for activation of city-owned historic theatre at least six days a week.
May 12, 2022 01:51 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
2022 Midterm Election in United States of America
Local
On the eve of GOP state convention, party faces a dilemma: Electronic ballots or paper ballots.
GOP may have best chance to win governor's office in 16 years.
May 12, 2022 01:15 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle