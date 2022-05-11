SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 11
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Alleged victim testifies in trial against Kasson LDS church leader accused of sexual assault

Jurors heard from multiple witnesses Wednesday that detailed 37-year-old Michael Davis' relationship with a juvenile he's accused of sexually assaulting.

Michael-Davis.png
Michael Adam Davis.
Contributed / Dodge County Sheriff's Office
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
May 11, 2022 05:31 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

MANTORVILLE — The alleged victim testified Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Dodge County court in the trial of Michael Davis, a former Kasson church leader accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile in his care in 2018.

Davis, 37, is facing two charges of felony first-degree criminal sexual conduct, two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct and one charge of indecent exposure in the presence of a minor with a previous conviction.

Also Read
Michael-Davis.png
Local
Trial begins for Dodge County LDS leader accused of sexually assaulting juvenile
Michael Adam Davis, 37, is facing multiple felony charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a juvenile as a church leader in Dodge County.
May 10, 2022 08:53 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
William Shillingford 5-9-22
Local
Update: Kasson man arrested for Byron fatal shooting
William Shillingford, 31, of Kasson, is currently in custody in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center and is expected to be arraigned tomorrow on a second-degree murder charge in the shooting death of a 70-year-old man Sunday night in Kalmar Township.
May 09, 2022 05:39 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Christina Jacobs
Exclusive
Local
Rochester woman wins child care provider of the year award
Christina Jacobs has been a child care provider for close to 30 years. This year, she was recognized for her work by being awarded child care provider of the year.
May 06, 2022 03:05 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson

The alleged victim testified that Davis sexually assaulted him multiple times over the course of a week over Christmas break December 2018 in Davis’ home.

He said that Davis bought him gifts, like a smartphone and new boots, and would let him play video games when they hung out.

Davis was the Elders Quorum President at The Church of Latter-Day Saints in Kasson where the alleged victim and his mother attended. Davis has since been removed from any positions in the congregation according to Randal Thomas, president of the Rochester Minnesota Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

ADVERTISEMENT

The alleged victim described a friendly relationship with Davis until the start of the assaults.

“I thought he was joking,” the alleged victim said, adding he did not tell anyone about the assaults until months later because he was “scared and embarrassed.”

Davis’ defense counsel, Thomas Braun, of Rochester, pointed out inconsistencies in the juvenile's testimony, both today and over the course of the investigation into Davis.

The juvenile testified that while he doesn’t remember all of the details, he remembers enough. He said he held back information from various people he reported the incidents to, including law enforcement, a doctor, a mental health professional, family and the prosecution, because he wasn’t comfortable talking about the alleged abuse.

The alleged victim’s mother also testified that she learned Davis had a history of contact with juveniles following a Feb. 17, 2019, traffic stop where Davis was cited for no seat belt while driving with the alleged victim.

Davis has two previous convictions involving sexually assaulting juveniles in Utah and is a registered sex offender.

Davis’ convictions are considered inadmissible in court under Minnesota statute.

“I was mad. I was hurt. I was angry,” the mother testified, referring to the concern of Davis being around children.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I thought something could happen to my son,” she later added.

The mother testified that Davis showed up at her house twice, once to give the alleged victim some boots and once to drop off cookies, after she had told him to stay away from her son.

A harassment restraining order against Davis by the mother was filed May 12, 2019, and outlines concerns she had with Davis being around her and her son. The restraining order also mentions meetings between the family, Davis and Brent Larson, the branch president of the Kasson LDS congregation.

Larson, an LDS church leader, had at least two meetings with Davis, once before the traffic stop and once after, according to the mother, who also testified that church members had talked to her about concerns they had regarding Davis spending time with her son.

She testified that she had spent less time at the church in Kasson because she felt like the church was covering up what was happening.

Both the alleged victim and his father testified Wednesday that Larson had voiced concern with the amount of time Davis was spending with the alleged victim.

Larson did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the meetings.

The alleged victim’s aunt also testified that she was told about the abuse by the alleged victim while at a birthday party at the Mall of America March 30, 2019. She told jurors when the group arrived home, she took the alleged victim into her bedroom and wrote down what he had to say about the alleged abuse.

ADVERTISEMENT

The next day, law enforcement was contacted, according to the mother.

Olmsted Assistant County Attorney Geoffrey Hjerleid is prosecuting the Dodge County case due to a previous staffing shortage in the Dodge County Attorney’s Office.

District Judge Jodi Williamson is presiding over the case.

Testimony will continue Thursday when the state is expected to rest its case.

Related Topics: PUBLIC SAFETYCRIME AND COURTSKASSON-MANTORVILLE
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
RPS Powwow
Local
Rochester Public Schools to host powwow for first time since pandemic began
The powwow will be held Saturday, May 21 at Mayo High School, with the grand entry beginning at 1 p.m. The event is open to the public.
May 11, 2022 04:24 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
juneteenth.jpg
Local
Juneteenth 2022 celebration announced
The Rochester Branch of the NAACP will host the celebration on Saturday, June 18, 2022, in conjunction with Rochesterfest.
May 11, 2022 04:01 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
50b2fd0c8b6b8374e021a01238715eab.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Famous 'Washington' painting, a Winona museum attraction, goes on sale. It will go for a boatload of money
The selling signals a change for Winona's art scene.
May 11, 2022 03:50 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
20220510.PublicHearingDC.JPG
Business
Voltage transmission lines biggest concern of the public at Dodge County Wind hearing
The Dodge County Wind project held its first two public hearings Tuesday afternoon and members of the public brought forth many concerns they had for the project.
May 11, 2022 11:53 AM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson