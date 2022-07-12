SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
News | Local
|
Almost $5k worth of diesel stolen from Eyota farmer

An Eyota farmer realized about 800 gallons worth of red farm diesel had been stolen from his barrels earlier this month. His loss totals over $4,700.

OCSO - THEFT.png
Post Bulletin file photo
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
July 12, 2022 09:19 AM
EYOTA — An Eyota farmer found almost 800 gallons of diesel fuel, totalling close to $5,000 worth, was stolen from his fuel tanks, according to Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. James Schueller.

According to Schueller, the farmer filled up his fuel barrels with 900 gallons of red farm diesel June 6 and had used approximately 100 gallons of that before realizing the barrels were almost empty on July 1.

The farmer paid $5.30 per gallon for the fuel. The theft puts him out of over $4,700.

Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
