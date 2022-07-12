Almost $5k worth of diesel stolen from Eyota farmer

EYOTA — An Eyota farmer found almost 800 gallons of diesel fuel, totalling close to $5,000 worth, was stolen from his fuel tanks, according to Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. James Schueller.

According to Schueller, the farmer filled up his fuel barrels with 900 gallons of red farm diesel June 6 and had used approximately 100 gallons of that before realizing the barrels were almost empty on July 1.

The farmer paid $5.30 per gallon for the fuel. The theft puts him out of over $4,700.