Altura woman injured in Friday night crash on Highway 14

MARION TOWNSHIP — A person was injured in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 14 on Friday night, March 3, 2023.

While traveling east on Highway 14, a 2019 Nissan Sentra and 2022 Subaru Outback collided after the Suburau made a U-turn, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The driver of the Subaru, 56-year-old Tammy Renee Robison of Altura, was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries, the report stated. Her two passengers, 23-year-old Scott Brian Centeno of Winona and 21-year-old Ashley Renee Robison of Altura, were uninjured.

The 18-year-old driver of the Nissan and his two passengers, 20-year-old Erika Marie Donlan of Spring Grove and 19-year-old Matthew Lee Robison of Altura, were uninjured.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Rochester Fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance also responded to the crash.