99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, March 4

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Altura woman injured in Friday night crash on Highway 14

The driver had non-life threatening injuries.

Police lights crash report
Stock photo
Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
March 04, 2023 08:38 AM

MARION TOWNSHIP — A person was injured in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 14 on Friday night, March 3, 2023.

While traveling east on Highway 14, a 2019 Nissan Sentra and 2022 Subaru Outback collided after the Suburau made a U-turn, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The driver of the Subaru, 56-year-old Tammy Renee Robison of Altura, was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries, the report stated. Her two passengers, 23-year-old Scott Brian Centeno of Winona and 21-year-old Ashley Renee Robison of Altura, were uninjured.

Also Read
Elegbede Wedding
Exclusive
Local
A wedding worth the wait: Rochester couple's Nigerian nuptials honor their lives
Prior to the first wedding, “You’re hoping, you’re planning but you are not sure,” said Audrey Elegbede. “We knew the outcome of this. I could just enjoy it.”
March 04, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Center Street Incident
Local
RPD: Decrease in violent crimes, increase in drug overdoses in 2022 annual report
Compared with 2021, sexual assaults dropped 19.8%, simple assaults dropped 16.4%, and kidnapping dropped 47%.
March 03, 2023 11:47 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Chateau Theatre
Local
Trial delayed in lawsuit filed by former Chateau Theatre operator
Exhibits Development Group is suing the city of Rochester, citing financial damages related to 2019 operating agreement that was cut short in 2021.
March 03, 2023 10:58 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen

The 18-year-old driver of the Nissan and his two passengers, 20-year-old Erika Marie Donlan of Spring Grove and 19-year-old Matthew Lee Robison of Altura, were uninjured.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Rochester Fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance also responded to the crash.

Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
Rebecca Mitchell started as a Digital Content Producer for the Post Bulletin in August 2022. She specializes in enhancing online articles as well as education, feature and health reporting.
What To Read Next
Marilyn Schiller
Exclusive
Health
Rochester reacts: Medical costs have risen faster than any other cost area
March 04, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Molly Castle Work
Untitled design.png
Business
Local construction experts join forces to form new commercial design-build firm
March 03, 2023 04:18 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
2022 Water Ski Days
Local
Lake City takes home 'Only in Minnesota' award
March 03, 2023 03:35 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
State wrestling
Prep
Mayo's Sheehan advances to semifinals; K-M sends three as part of solid day for area in Class AA
March 03, 2023 09:37 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
State wrestling
Prep
Section One to be well-represented in Class A wrestling semifinals
March 03, 2023 08:35 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Ice Fishing
Community
Photos: Slice of Life March 2023
March 03, 2023 02:56 PM
 · 
By  Joe Ahlquist
state wrestling
Prep
A pack of southeastern Minnesota wrestlers reach state quarterfinals
March 03, 2023 02:42 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten