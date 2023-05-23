99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
American history camp debuts June 11 in Rochester

Chris Hoffman, a local elementary school teacher, will cover American history including the Declaration of Independence, the U.S. presidents and more.

VFW Grand Opening
The VFW Honor Guard participates in the grand opening of the Whitlock-Sonnenberg VFW Post 1215 in Rochester in June 2018. The event included a program, live entertainment and a ribbon cutting.
Elizabeth Nida Obert / Post Bulletin file photo
By Staff reports
Today at 5:02 PM

ROCHESTER — A new youth summer camp will feature American history at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1215 in Rochester.

The educational camp will share about the American Revolution, the Founding Fathers and other influential figures, United States presidents, the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence. Chris Hoffman, a local elementary school teacher, will also cover the history of the Star Spangled Banner, the Pledge of Allegiance, Veterans Day, Memorial Day, six branches of the military and American symbols.

At the one day camp, youth will receive a pocket constitution during the interactive camp from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at the VFW post at 2775 43rd St. NW. The camp is open to youth between the ages of 8 to 14 years old.

To register for the camp, email Chris at hoffmack87tx@yahoo.com . Registration is $70, which includes lunch, a water bottle and a pocket Constitution.

By Staff reports
