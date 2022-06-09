SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
News | Local
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

American Hosta Society detours to Southeast Minnesota to tour local Hosta gardens for annual convention

Three Rochester Gardens and two others located in Faribault and Oronoco were toured on June 8 as an optional part of the Hosta Vision 2022 convention.

Shades of Green Hosta Society garden tour
People view hostas during a Shades of Green Hosta Society garden tour on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at the Sanders’ residence in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Bella Carpentier
By Bella Carpentier
June 09, 2022 03:24 PM
We are part of The Trust Project.

MINNEAPOLIS — Hosta enthusiasts, or “hostaholics,” from across the country came to Minnesota this year to “appreciate everything hosta,” in the words of an event advertisement.

The American Hosta Society’s Annual Convention, Hosta Vision 2022, is being held in Minneapolis and featured an optional tour of gardens in Southeast Minnesota on June 8 before the Minneapolis conference started on June 9. The Minnesota Hosta Society is hosting this year’s convention while the southeast’s Shades of Green Hosta Society sponsored the optional garden tour.

Three Rochester gardens were featured on the tour along with two other gardens in Faribault and Oronoco.

“Two years ago it was supposed to be in Minneapolis. COVID hit. Everything was canceled,” said Andrea Sanders, one of the garden owners along the tour.

According to Julie Deppe, who came to the convention from Grand Rapids, Michigan, the convention was hosted in Grand Rapids last year and was moved online. Deppe said the convention had to use drones and videographers to include garden tours in the virtual convention.

This year, the event was able to happen in-person.

Shades of Green Hosta Society garden tour
1/8: Bob Bowman of Edina, left, and Don Rawson of Comstock Park Mi., discuss hostas during a Shades of Green Hosta Society garden tour on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at the Sanders’ residence in Rochester.
2/8: People view hostas during a Shades of Green Hosta Society garden tour on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at the Sanders’ residence in Rochester.
3/8: Curt Sanders, right, talks about how they aquired the “Uniquely Twisted Justice” hosta (foreground) during a Shades of Green Hosta Society garden tour on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at the Sanders’ residence in Rochester.
4/8: People view hostas during a Shades of Green Hosta Society garden tour on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at the Sanders’ residence in Rochester.
5/8: Hostas are on display during a Shades of Green Hosta Society garden tour on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at the Sanders’ residence in Rochester.
6/8: A drop of water sits on a Heatwave Hosta during a Shades of Green Hosta Society garden tour on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at the Sanders’ residence in Rochester.
7/8: People view hostas during a Shades of Green Hosta Society garden tour on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at the Sanders’ residence in Rochester.
8/8: People view hostas during a Shades of Green Hosta Society garden tour on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at the Sanders’ residence in Rochester.

For the June 8 garden tour, two coach buses drove about 100 hostaholics from Minneapolis to Southeast Minnesota. One of the buses arrived at Andrea and Curt Sanders’ Rochester garden at around noon, where half of the tour group filled the garden to look at the 600 varieties of hosta spread across three-quarters of an acre.

Towards the entrance of the garden, hosta varieties Funky Monkey, Taurus and Sorbet lined the pathway while a little ways into the garden, in what Curt Sanders said was his “wife’s little naughty garden,” were more the more scandalously-named Illicit Affairs, Centerfold, Hanky Panky and Ecstasy varieties.

The Sanders started their garden in 1993 when they were looking for a plant that could grow in the shade of a willow tree, which made hostas a good choice.

“They’re shade-loving. They’re easy to grow,” Andrea Sanders said.

As the trees in their backyard got bigger, so did the Sanders' need to buy plants that thrive in the shade. From there, the two began to shop around for different varieties and eventually made a spreadsheet to keep track of which variants they had already bought, according to Curt Sanders.

One variety of hosta can only be seen in the Sanders’ garden. Its name: Twisted Justice.

Shades of Green Hosta Society garden tour
The “naughty garden” is pictured during a Shades of Green Hosta Society garden tour on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at the Sanders’ residence in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

According to Andrea, they first saw Twisted Justice about two years ago at Uniquely Hosta in Elroy, Wisconsin. Its mother plant was the Justice variant.

Andrea said she suggested it be named Twisted Justice because of the corruption in the justice system.

The two visited Uniquely a few years later and when the two arrived, Andrea asked why Twisted Justice was in a pot when a worker at the store said “It’s yours. You named it. You got it.”

One of the visitors to the Sanders’ garden is Vancouver-based photographer Alex Waterhouse-Hayward, who came to the convention with his daughter. Waterhouse-Hayward’s interest in hostas came from his wife, who always wanted a big garden.

According to Waterhouse-Hayward, they wanted to find plants that could grow in the shade, so their garden started with a hosta.

Shades of Green Hosta Society garden tour
The “Uniquely Twisted Justice” hosta is pictured during a Shades of Green Hosta Society garden tour on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at the Sanders’ residence in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

“The plant could grow in Alaska,” Waterhouse-Hayward said. “They grow them in Florida and have to put them in the refrigerator.”

As the group was getting ready to leave, Waterhouse-Hayward was giving advice to some other hostaholics that 15% ammonia mixed with water can both kill slugs and fertilize soil.

“Slugs are the worst enemy,” Waterhouse-Hayward said.

Bella Carpentier is a journalism and political science student at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities (UMN-TC). She is currently the managing editor of the student-run paper at UMN-TC, the Minnesota Daily. While reporting for the Minnesota Daily, she covered student activism and issues affecting the university's student body. Working for the Post Bulletin, Bella hopes to build community connections and advance her reporting skills. Readers can reach Bella at bcarpentier@postbulletin.com.
