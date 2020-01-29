ADAMS — The national commander of the American Legion, James W. "Bill" Oxford, will speak at the American Legion in Adams on Feb. 17.
As part of a tour of southern Minnesota, Oxford will visit American Legion Post 146 in Adams for an 8 a.m. breakfast on Feb. 17, and talk with veterans, community leaders and citizens about the critical role that the American Legion plays in being a voice for veterans.
He will then proceed to Waseca and Albert Lea for lunch and dinner before moving on Feb. 18-19 to other locations across the region.
Oxford leads more than 2.4 million members of the American Legion worldwide who belong to more than 14,000 posts.
“We are honored to showcase patriotic citizens throughout southern Minnesota,” said American Legion Minnesota Commander Mark Dvorak. “The post-9/11 veterans are our future, and we have seen many of them join the American Legion as a way to continue serving their country.”
Oxford will discuss the priorities, challenges and strategy for The American Legion to build a foundation for the future as the organization enters its 101st year of existence.
Members of the public are welcome and can RSVP to Adams Post 146 at 507-582-3266.