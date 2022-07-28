SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Thursday, July 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Amid confusion about expected deficit, Rochester Schools may end year $10 million stronger than planned

The positive news comes on the heels of the district having to trim its budget to handle what was expected to be a $23 million deficit.

Rochester School Board
A school board meeting is held on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at the Edison Building in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
July 28, 2022 12:49 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — In spite of some misinformation about the status of Rochester Public Schools' budget deficit, the district may end up $10 million healthier by the end of the year than originally anticipated.

RPS Director of Finance John Carlson gave an update to the School Board Tuesday. He said the final year-end revenues are expected to be $1.86 million more than budgeted, and the final expenditures are expected to be $8.79 million lower than budgeted. Together, the total impact is a net positive of $10.65 million.

Also Read
Jack & Annies
Local
Vegan food line concocted by Mayo High School graduate fills 3,000 retailers
Annie Ryu's jackfruit-based meat substitute line, jack & annie's, has grown in popularity since the brand's 2020 launch amid a national trend in using jackfruit as a vegan meat alternative.
July 28, 2022 01:05 PM
 · 
By  Bella Carpentier
OCSO - CRASH REPORT.png
Local
Rochester man injured in motorcycle crash Thursday morning in Rochester
A 52-year-old Rochester man was injured after trying to avoid a deer that had entered the roadway.
July 28, 2022 09:03 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson

"We budget conservatively on revenues, but the trends are showing we'll probably have a little bit more revenue than we planned for this year," Carlson said. "When we have an expenditure budget, we try to be very careful with that and try to come in under budget and spend less than the total resources that have been approved."

Carlson clarified that in spite of the positive prediction, they are still in the process of paying bills for the summer. And then the district will have to go through the auditing process.

The positive news comes on the heels of the district having to trim its budget to handle what was expected to be a $23 million deficit for the fiscal year that started July 1. The district ultimately eliminated that deficit through a combination of efforts, which included COVID relief funding, the cancellation of leases, a reduction of expenses, and the use of some of the district's savings, among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

In spite of the fact that the district located enough ways to address the predicted deficit, the issue became a hot topic at a series of recent school board candidate forums. Some candidates frequently referred to the deficit as something still looming over the district's head.

During Tuesday's meeting, Carlson briefly spoke about how the forecast should benefit the district moving forward.

"Should we end up with a surplus, it will help cushion (us) and help us react to the potential for future deficits," Carlson said.

Related Topics: EDUCATIONROCHESTER PUBLIC SCHOOLSROCHESTER
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
Jordan Shearer covers K-12 education for the Post Bulletin. A Rochester native, he graduated from Bemidji State University in 2013 before heading out to write for a small newsroom in the boonies of western Nebraska. Bringing things full circle, he returned to Rochester in 2020 just shy of a decade after leaving. Readers can reach Jordan at 507-285-7710 or jshearer@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Gavel court crime stock
Local
Murder charge dismissed against St. Paul man in 2021 fatal overdose in Rochester
Jimmie Lee Campbell, 57, of St. Paul had been charged with third-degree murder in the April 2021 overdose death of Tyler Kavitz in a Rochester residence. Prosecutors dismissed the charge due to insufficient evidence. Law enforcement said in court they could not be sure Campbell sold or gave Kavitz the drugs that killed him.
July 28, 2022 12:17 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: July 24-30, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
July 28, 2022 07:10 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Morning Headlines: Rochester Art Center continues making adjustments to fix budget shortfalls
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
July 28, 2022 07:05 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
LWV District 4.jpg
Local
Olmsted County District 4 candidates discuss development, housing and taxes, and Highway 14
Three of four commissioner hopefuls participate in League of Women Voters forum.
July 27, 2022 10:03 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen