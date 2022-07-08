SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Friday, July 8

News | Local
An argument and then a punch led to June Rochester shooting, court records say; 2 charged

The men arrested in connection to the alleged drive-by shooting June 3 in Rochester, fired on each other following an argument and a physical assault, according to court documents.

Larry Dion Jackson and Kacey Emmanuel Kamara.
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
July 08, 2022 03:28 PM
ROCHESTER — The two Rochester men arrested by law enforcement Thursday in connection to a June 3 shooting allegedly fired shots at each other following an argument and physical assault.

Larry Dion Jackson, 37, and Kacey Emmanuel Kamara, 30, both appeared in Olmsted County District Court Friday, June 8, 2022. District Judge Pamela King ordered Jackson to be held on $500,000 bail or bond and for Kamara to be held on $300,000 bail or bond.

Jackson is facing a second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon charge and illegal possession of ammunition and a firearm, both felonies. Kamara is facing felony charges of second-degree assault, witness tampering, using a dangerous weapon in a drive by shooting and illegal possession of ammunition and a firearm.

The arrests follow a press conference by Rochester Police Chief James Franklin Thursday who said the department has formed a new task force to combat recent shootings and other violent crimes in Rochester.

Neither has a defense attorney listed on the Minnesota Courts website.

Kamara's next appearance is scheduled for June 13 and Jackson's is scheduled for Aug. 2.

According to their criminal complaints:

Jackson punched Kamara's brother following a verbal altercation between the pair June 3, 2022, at a residence on the 1000 block of West Center Street.

Kamara's brother then left in a vehicle with another man who was driving. The two picked up Kamara, who demanded the man drive back to the scene.

When the vehicle arrived back at the residence, Kamara jumped out of the vehicle and started yelling at Jackson, who started firing a gun at Kamara. Kamara then jumped back into the vehicle and fired a shot back at Jackson. The three then went to Kamara's apartment and he threatened to kill the man who was driving if he talked to the police.

Law enforcement located 11 9mm shells at the scene.

Both Jackson and Kamara were arrested July 7 following several search warrants executed by law enforcement. Jackson told police that he was home at the time of the incident but not outside and he could not tell on anyone due to the "street code."

Kamara told law enforcement that his brother was assaulted at a Rochester residence and that a person fired several shots at them when they returned to the residence. He denied shooting a weapon.

Both Kamara and Jackson have multiple convictions that would prohibit them from possessing firearms.

According to law enforcement, officers found fentanyl and methamphetamine during the search warrants but neither Kamara or Jackson are charged with any drug-related crimes. A woman arrested during the search warrant was arrested on felony drug charges but is not charged in connection with the shooting. Law enforcement also arrested two other men during the search warrants, who are both facing felony drug charges.

Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
