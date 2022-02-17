An 'average' year for ice and snow for the Lake Pepin, Upper Mississippi

LAKE CITY — "The ice will melt eventually," said Bill Chelmowski.

A boat operator for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, Chelmowski was part of a two-man crew measuring the thickness of the ice on Lake Pepin on Wednesday as part of the Corps' efforts to help the towboat industry determine when it can start moving barges on the Upper Mississippi River.

"This is about the last obstacle for the towing industry to get to the Twin Cities for the spring run," Chelmowski said.

While the water in most parts of the Upper Mississippi River flows unimpeded during the winter, the water slows down and freezes at the wide spot in the river — Lake Pepin — creating a nearly 20-mile sheet of ice.

Late each winter and into the early spring, the Corps measures the thickness of the ice by drilling holes at the same spots each year at each river mile from Camp Lacupolis about a mile north of Reads Landing, to a couple of miles north past Florence Township Beach near Old Frontenac.



River Mile Blue ice depth White ice depth Total ice depth 765

Camp Lacupolis 14 1 15 766 19 1 20 767 19 2 21 768 20 1 21 769 21 0 21 770 21 0 21 771 16 2 18 772 19 1 20 773 17 3 20 774 13 1 14 775 20 0 20 776 15 3 18 777 15 0 15 778 15 1 16 779 18 0 18 780 12 1 13 781 7 3 10

That ice comes in two basic forms, Chelmowski said. Blue ice, which is underneath, is thicker, tougher ice. The white ice, which is on top, is thinner and getting weaker. Generally, more blue ice means an ice pack on the lake that is more solid and will last a bit longer.

The thinnest part of the ice, he said, was just north of Old Frontenac where the air boat the Corps uses began breaking through the ice. In fact, the last northern measurement was only 10 inches of ice compared to most posts where the ice was anywhere from 14 to 21 inches thick.

Most years, he said, the first ice measurements have a maximum thickness about 24 to 25 inches. This year's maximum of about 21 inches, bit low but not out of the norm.

The ice and how quickly it melts not only impacts the barge shipping season, it can impact the spring flooding season as well.

Melissa Dye, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Chanhassen, Minn., said like the ice on Lake Pepin and the snow pack in the Minnesota River and Mississippi River basins have been about average this year.

"The snow water equivalent is a half-inch up to an inch," Dye said. "And the snow pack is about 2 to 4 inches. We’re right about normal for this time of year."

Bill Chelmowski, a boat operator with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, measures a freshly drille hole on Lake Pepin during a survey of the lake's ice thickness Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, near Lake City. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

As March looms, the amount of water in each snowfall generally is more substantial, she said, but it all depends on the origin of the weather system that brings the snow and the temperature of the air mass.

The Minneapolis area is right about average for the snow pack for this time of winter, which is up from the dry winter of 2020-2021.

Still, Dye cautioned, there's plenty of winter weather yet to come, so the snow pack and the water equivalence can change between now and the beginning of the spring flooding season.

The biggest danger, she said, would be getting a heavy rain in the middle of the spring melt season. And the best-case scenario is to hope the snow amounts on the ground remain in the average range, with a spring melt that has temperatures in the 30s during the day and low 20s or teens at night so the water in the snow melts off gradually.

Brandon Olson, a survey technician with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, drills a hole in the ice to measure the thickness during a survey of Lake Pepin's ice thickness Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, near Lake City. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Chelmowski said the Corps will return to Lake Pepin every couple of weeks for new measurements until the ice is thin enough that the first towboat can make its way through, breaking up the ice for the first barge of the season.

And while the ice is about 20 to 21 inches at the maximum now, it could get thicker before it begins to thin out. The lack of snow on the ice right now means the ice is not well insulated, so a cold snap can build ice depth. Conversely, warm winds and a strong current under the ice can erode the ice more quickly.

These conditions, along with the ice measurements, will go toward helping the towboats decide when to start moving grain and other goods along the Upper Mississippi River.

"If they get anxious, they’ll just go (at about 12 inches of ice)," Chelmowski said. "They don’t do it every year, but if they get anxious, they’ll push one through."