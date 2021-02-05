Analysis: Assessing the legacy of Rochester Public Schools Superintendent Michael Muñoz

Rochester Public Schools Superintendent Michael Muñoz resigned Tuesday after a growing number of transcripts he'd passed off as his work were unearthed and found to be plagiarized from other writers and speakers.

While it might have been impossible to predict such an outcome, it was certainly conceivable to imagine that communication would be Muñoz's downfall.

But first, a reckoning of the accomplishments.

By any measure, Muñoz's tenure has been a successful one.

He built a new Alternative Learning Center for students who struggle in traditional school settings, replacing the ramshackle and rundown embarrassment that once served them. It showed his heart for the underdog student.

He oversaw a successful override levy referendum, persuading the public to fork over tens of millions in extra dollars to support the schools. The community agreed to pass a $170 million bond referendum to build more schools to accommodate student growth -- again under Muñoz's watch.

And in an era of revolving-door superintendents, his 10-year tenure was an extraordinarily lengthy one. Muñoz gave what most school boards crave: Continuity.

But communication was Muñoz's Achilles' heel. The board knew it. And what's more, Muñoz knew it. And it may have been in response to that weakness that Muñoz leaned on the words of other writers and leaders to give him credibility. Many Rochester public school staff couldn't help but notice the discrepancy between the flowery prose in which he wrote and the way he ordinarily spoke. His writing was much better.

Plagiarism is a big deal in academia. It created a tipping point for many in the public who felt it was time for the Muñoz era to come to an end.

How Muñoz handled local media was a facet of his communication shortcomings. He was skeptical, suspicious and uncomfortable with the media. Before Muñoz's arrival in 2011, it was relatively easy to gain access to the schools to report on programs and issues.

But that ended under Muñoz's tenure. Getting into schools as a media member became nearly impossible. And if you did, a "minder" was attached to the media representative. The superintendent reinforced that message with teachers, telling them that they were not to speak to the media without authorization.

Where once a school principal or secretary might call to tell the Post Bulletin about a new program or a student success, schools stopped making those calls. As a result, the Rochester public probably knows less about what has been going on in the district's schools than at any time in decades.

As a one-time PB education reporter, I saw how that climate of hesitancy and fear created by the superintendent affected my dealings with staff.

One time, I was at Sunset Terrace Elementary School, reporting on a 4-H program at the school. It was feather-light feature story. But the teacher I tried to speak to tensed up and wouldn't speak to me about what was essentially a petting zoo until she was given permission by the front office.

In 2014, I reported on a Reconsideration Committee hearing at the Edison Building. An 11-member body was weighing the request of a parent to remove a book from the school library due to its sexual passages. The committee decided to keep the book. As the meeting was breaking up and I rose to speak to one of the members, the superintendent rushed across the board room and interposed himself between me and committee person to thwart a conversation.

Muñoz's last day, June 30, marks one day short of his 10th anniversary as Rochester superintendent. Muñoz has pledged to help in creating a smooth transition.

A search for a new superintendent was probably the last thing the Rochester School Board wanted to engage in, given all the activity going on within the district, in the midst of a pandemic. New schools are being built. Attendance boundaries are being redrawn.

As Rochester residents know, no superintendent is perfect. The one previous to Muñoz ended up in prison. We might wish for one with better communication skills. But then, in what other area might Muñoz's successor be limited?

