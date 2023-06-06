Anastasia Shartin takes over as SEMAC's executive director

ROCHESTER — The Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council appointed a new executive director Monday, June 5.

Anastasia Shartin was the visual arts director at the Phipps Center for the Arts in Hudson, Wisconsin, since 2000. She is an accomplished arts administrator and leader, and she has a strong desire to help SEMAC support local artists and arts organizations bring their visions to life.

“Throughout my career, I have worked directly with thousands of artists and performers to plan and produce many gallery exhibitions, public events, performances, educational programs, partnership projects and community collaborations,” Shartin said. “I deeply believe engaging with the arts has the power to create positive change in an individual and in society, and it is essential to thriving communities.”

Shartin will work with the SEMAC staff and board of directors to help facilitate, promote and encourage local arts development by providing leadership, outreach, advocacy, mentorship, grants and services in the 11 counties of the Southeast region.

“Her exceptional skills as an organizational leader in the arts along with her long standing commitment to equity and access ties together Anastasia’s and SEMAC’s priorities,” said SEMAC Board Vice Chair Kara Maloney.

Shartin will be overlapping with Robin Pearson during the month of June to ensure continuity and organizational stability.