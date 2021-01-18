And the name for Rochester's newest elementary school is...

Henry Plummer is getting the nod.

That is the name that Rochester Public Schools administration is recommending for the district's newest elementary school after receiving name concepts from more than 400 people.

Plummer, whose name adorns the iconic building downtown, was a prominent internist, who along William and Charles Mayo, founded Mayo Clinic. Plummer would join Mayo High School as two schools in the city named after the prestigious founders.

Henry Plummer beat out four other names for the district's 17th elementary school, 2100 Overland Drive NW, which is set to open this fall. The others were Martin Luther King Jr., Overland, Sarah Burger Stearns and Woksape.

Residents were asked to submit their suggestions starting Oct. 19 and running through Nov. 1. Guidelines included that the proposed name be based on an individual who played a critical role in society, whose accomplishments aligned with the district's mission and who has been deceased for five years or more.

The community was enlisted to rank the recommendations, district officials say, and the names were ranked more than 5,700 times.

The proposal will be presented to the Rochester School Board for the first time on Tuesday.

Henry Plummer got the most first-place votes with 30 percent, followed by Overland (25 percent), Martin Luther King Jr. (13 percent), Sara Burger Stearns (13 percent) and Woksape (19 percent).