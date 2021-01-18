SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

And the name for Rochester's newest elementary school is...

Hint: He is a doctor and one of Mayo's founders.

010521.N.RPB.NEW.SCHOOL.00915.jpg
Crews work at the construction site of a new public elementary school in northwest Rochester Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
Matthew Stolle
By Matthew Stolle
January 18, 2021 02:51 PM
Share

Henry Plummer is getting the nod.

That is the name that Rochester Public Schools administration is recommending for the district's newest elementary school after receiving name concepts from more than 400 people.

Plummer, whose name adorns the iconic building downtown, was a prominent internist, who along William and Charles Mayo, founded Mayo Clinic. Plummer would join Mayo High School as two schools in the city named after the prestigious founders.

Henry Plummer beat out four other names for the district's 17th elementary school, 2100 Overland Drive NW, which is set to open this fall. The others were Martin Luther King Jr., Overland, Sarah Burger Stearns and Woksape.

Residents were asked to submit their suggestions starting Oct. 19 and running through Nov. 1. Guidelines included that the proposed name be based on an individual who played a critical role in society, whose accomplishments aligned with the district's mission and who has been deceased for five years or more.

ADVERTISEMENT

The community was enlisted to rank the recommendations, district officials say, and the names were ranked more than 5,700 times.

The proposal will be presented to the Rochester School Board for the first time on Tuesday.

Henry Plummer got the most first-place votes with 30 percent, followed by Overland (25 percent), Martin Luther King Jr. (13 percent), Sara Burger Stearns (13 percent) and Woksape (19 percent).

Related Topics: EDUCATIONROCHESTER PUBLIC SCHOOLS
What to read next
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
DanielandDarylJohnson
Local
Austin man and his father charged in U.S. Capitol riot plead guilty
Daniel Johnson and his father, Daryl Johnson, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in D.C. to charges of civil disorder.
January 05, 2022 11:13 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Listen: Rochester YMCA to close by the end of the month
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
January 05, 2022 05:58 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link