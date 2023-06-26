... And then what happened? Answer Man follows up

Dear Answer Man: I read an article by Holly Ebel talking about Hy-Vee baker Bryant Meyer taking part in a cake decorating contest. How did Bryant do? It’s always nice to have some follow up to these stories, but I haven’t seen anything yet. — Loyal Reader.

Dear Loyal Reader,

People of a certain age — geezers, and Answer Man certainly sits in that age range — recall radio host Paul Harvey and his famous line, “And now, the rest of the story …"

Well, Holly Ebel (a real pro as a journalist) did keep tabs on how Meyer performed at the competition. Rather than tag an “Oh, by the way …" at the end of one of her upcoming food columns, we looked for another way to spread the good news about Meyer. So, allow me to share the “rest of the story.”

Meyer won the CAKE'D Mystery Basket Challenge on June 5 at the International Dairy Deli Bakery Association convention that was held in Anaheim, California, June 4-6, 2023.

Competing against three other nominated cake decorators, Meyer, who has worked for Hy-Vee for 15 years, was able to take home a first-place ribbon, a plaque and, once it's delivered, the winning trophy.

"I have the ribbon here at the store," he said.

Oh, and he got a Teddy bear from the local children's hospital. And, of course, the thrill of winning.

"The only thing we knew is we had a four-tier cake we had to create in 4-1/2 hours," Meyer said of the competition. They got a box of mystery items — like on the TV show "Chopped" — that included cake pops, graham crackers, edible cookie dough chucks, chocolate mirror glaze, whipped butter cream frosting and premade edible decorations.

At 8 a.m. that morning, he drew out an astronaut-galaxy themed cake creation, then used those mystery items to make that vision come to fruition. Meyer called his creation "playful and whimsical."

Bryant Meyer, a pastry chef at the Hy-Vee location on West Circle Drive, makes a flower out of frosting while decorating a cake Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Rochester. Meyer will compete in the International Dairy Deli Bakery Association cake decorating contest at their conference next month. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo

Despite his newfound status as a champion cake artist, Meyer said you won't have to pay more for your cakes at the West Circle Drive Hy-Vee. Just know you're getting a cake that's decorated by the best around.

Of course, Loyal Reader, not all stories end so happily.

Online May 22, 2023, and in the following Tuesday's print edition the Post Bulletin ran a story about John Erickson, who helped found the Peterson Station Museum & Visitor Center in Peterson, Minnesota.

A week after that story ran in print, John Erickson had died.

Donna Halvorsen, who wrote the story for the Post Bulletin, emailed one of my minions here and let us know about Erickson's passing.

"I hadn't heard from him about the story, but a good friend had read it and may have brought it to his attention," Halvorsen wrote. She added that she'd emailed Erickson directly on May 30, but that was the day he died.

We hope, Loyal Reader, that Erickson was as loyal a PB reader as you and had enjoyed seeing his story told before the end.

Anyway, now that you know the rest of two stories, might I recommend getting a cake to celebrate Meyer's win and Erickson's life.

If there's something you need to check up on, send questions to Answer Man at answerman@postbulletin.com .