SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Anderson Center receives $13K for deaf artists

The residency program is the only one in the world devoted entirely to Deaf creators.

sculptures-by-sara-stallard.jpg
Sculptures of clay hands communicating in American Sign Language by artist Sara Stallard of Campbell, Calif.
Contributed / Adam Wiltgen, Anderson Center at Tower View
By Post-Bulletin staff reports
January 18, 2022 06:56 AM
Share

RED WING — The Anderson Center at Tower View received a $13,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts to support the center’s Deaf Artists Residency.

The program is the only arts residency devoted to deaf artists. It began in 2014, and has taken place intermittently over the years since, bringing together creators whose primary or adoptive language is American Sign Language.

Also Read
Lana and Travis Huemann
Exclusive
Local
Program to halt evictions not paying off for area landlords
RentHelpMN is designed to pay landlords whose tenants cannot pay rent due to a change in their financial situation because of COVID-19.
January 18, 2022 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Brian Todd
Jayda Clyne 01.JPG
Local
Drag brunches coming to Crave in Rochester
A last-minute event in December following "Homecoming Queen" opening has sparked a series of brunch performances beginning Feb. 13.
January 18, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
image (1) (1).jpg
Local
Hendrickson nabs four Midwest Country Music nominations
Singer-songwriter believes there were more than 2,800 competitors in total.
January 17, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Anne Halliwell

Adam Wiltgen, the development director for the Anderson Center, said the building has hosted a mix of visual artists and writers in the past.

The residency allows the artists time to pursue projects while creating artistic networks with other artists who use ASL.

Quiroga.jpg
2014 Dear Artists resident Jeremy Quiroga from Seattle, WA works on a wax casting of an "ASL Whale."<br/>
Contributed / Adam Wiltgen, Anderson Center at Tower View

The program has had 23 participants since 2014. Five artists will be in the program in June.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The program validates deaf artists while exposing the broader community to our work through outreach at the end of each residency,” said coordinator Cynthia Weitzel, an artist at the Anderson Center. “It gives artists and writers a chance to develop their craft, but it also gives them a chance to walk the historic campus, look out from the 100-foot water tower, and sign conversations and moments with other artists who understand each other in a tacit way.”

The Anderson Center,163 Tower View Drive, Red Wing, celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2020.

Related Topics: RED WING-WELCHARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
What to read next
01 American Red Cross Blood Drive
Local
Donors answer Red Cross' call for blood in Mantorville
The Red Cross is asking for more donations to help build the critical supply of blood across the country.
January 18, 2022 07:13 AM
 · 
By  Brian Todd
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Listen: Program to halt evictions not paying off for area landlords
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
January 18, 2022 06:35 AM
 · 
By  Erich Fisher
derby 2014.png
Local
Demo derby to smash out cancer
Austin fundraiser returns in February
January 18, 2022 06:31 AM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff report
Tyler Mayer
Exclusive
Local
'At every turn, it’s something:' Moving from homelessness to housed comes with its own challenges
Rochester resident shares his experiences related to being homeless and now being on a new path.
January 18, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen