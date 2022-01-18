Anderson Center receives $13K for deaf artists

RED WING — The Anderson Center at Tower View received a $13,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts to support the center’s Deaf Artists Residency.

The program is the only arts residency devoted to deaf artists. It began in 2014, and has taken place intermittently over the years since, bringing together creators whose primary or adoptive language is American Sign Language.

Adam Wiltgen, the development director for the Anderson Center, said the building has hosted a mix of visual artists and writers in the past.

The residency allows the artists time to pursue projects while creating artistic networks with other artists who use ASL.

2014 Dear Artists resident Jeremy Quiroga from Seattle, WA works on a wax casting of an "ASL Whale."<br/> Contributed / Adam Wiltgen, Anderson Center at Tower View

The program has had 23 participants since 2014. Five artists will be in the program in June.

“The program validates deaf artists while exposing the broader community to our work through outreach at the end of each residency,” said coordinator Cynthia Weitzel, an artist at the Anderson Center. “It gives artists and writers a chance to develop their craft, but it also gives them a chance to walk the historic campus, look out from the 100-foot water tower, and sign conversations and moments with other artists who understand each other in a tacit way.”

The Anderson Center,163 Tower View Drive, Red Wing, celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2020.