Annexation makes way for limited northeast Rochester development

ROCHESTER — Annexation of 48 acres north Silver Creek Road Northeast isn’t expected to spur immediate development adjacent to the rural road.

“This fourth subdivision doesn’t go down to Silver Creek Road,” said Bill Anderson, an engineer with Short Elliott Hendrickson Inc., which is representing the developer, Roger Payne. “It’s up on the hilltop, not down to Silver Creek.”

The annexation, which the Rochester City Council unanimously approved Monday, makes way for the fourth phase of Century Valley development, which sits between Viola Road and Silver Creek Road, east of East Circle Drive.

Zac Boutin, who owns approximately 40 acres on the south side of Silver Creek Road voiced concern about the southward expansion of Payne’s development.

“I was told when I bought this land it was going to be basically undevelopable for at least 20 years,” he told the council during Monday’s public hearing on the annexation. “My wife and I bought this property to build a single home on, to get a little seclusion from the busy city.”

While the property north of Silver Creek Road had been designated for delayed long-term development due to limited sewer capacity, Deputy Director of Public Works Ryan Yetzer said Public Works has determined Payne’s plan to create less than 50 homes in the area could be served by current infrastructure.

Anderson said the number of homes will be limited due to having a single access at the north side of the property.

Prior to approving the annexation, the council voted 5-1 to approve a new designation for the property, marking it for short-term expansion. Council member Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick cast the sole opposing vote, citing concerns about protecting water sources in the area.

Yetzer said Monday’s decision doesn’t provide final approval of the future housing or other development, which was initially referenced as part of a larger plan approved in 2017.

The City Council will need to hold an additional review and public hearing of any development plans before homes can be built in the new subdivision.

In other business, the council:

Approved support applications to Minnesota Investment Fund and Minnesota Job Creation Fund programs by Rion, a Rochester medical startup. The grants of up to $175,000 each are being sought to support local expansion.

