Annual count shows reduction of people struggling with homelessness

An annual survey shows there are few people who are homeless in Rochester, but a larger percentage of them are homeless for the first time.

The annual three-day survey with 11 partner organizations, which shifted from October to July this year, collected information from 157 people, down from 207 in 2020.

“That’s a 24% decrease in people we identified,” Olmsted County Housing Director Dave Dunn told county commissioners Tuesday. “While there could be some outside factors because of the change in the time of year and a couple of other things like that, we really, truly believe that this reduction in people we’ve identified is heavily correlated in the investments you have made in finding housing for people experiencing homelessness.”

He said the county has helped house more than 200 people in the past 18 months.

Since 2019, the county has provided 148 new housing units for vulnerable residents and 60 new units with permanent support services. The county’s Housing and Redevelopment Authority also has been able to access more than 100 new housing vouchers through the federal program commonly known as Section 8.

While Dunn said the numbers show the work being done is helping, it also informs ongoing efforts.

The data collected shows two-thirds of the people surveyed were men, and a disproportionate number (32%) were black, which is an over-representation when compared to the overall population.

Dunn also said 61 percent of the people surveyed were 25 to 54 years old.

Olmsted County senior social worker Jacob Radtke and Mary O'Neil, the program manager of the county's Housing Stability Team, review data at the county's new Empowering Connections and Housing Outreach center, which is operated next to the Rochester Community Warming Center. Randy Petersen/Post Bulletin

Mary O'Neil, the program manager of the county’s Housing Stability Team, said efforts continue to help people secure housing in the community.

The recently opened Empowering Connections and Housing Outreach (ECHO) center more than doubled its contacts in its second month, going from 33 visits to 72 visits.

She said the numbers represent 42 individuals who were homeless or faced housing insecurity, which appears to be growing as eviction concerns increase.

Commissioner Sheila Kiscaden congratulated the county’s housing staff on its work.

“You have accomplished so very much, and you’ve had impacts on people’s lives,” she said, noting that much of the work goes unseen by local residents.

