SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Annual DMC meeting set for next week

Riverfront gathering is free and open to the public.

DMC Destination Medical Center logo
By Post Bulletin staff reports
September 08, 2021 10:03 AM
Share

Destination Medical Center’s annual meeting will highlight future development possibilities along the Zumbro River.

The meeting will be from 5-9 p.m. Sept. 16, at 50 Third St. S.E., along the downtown Rochester riverfront.

During the first two hours, people will have the option to participate in a riverfront walk, which will include multiple learning stations to spark conversations about the river, trails, mobility and the Riverfront Reimagined site.

The site in DMC’s Downtown Waterfront sub-district is an approximately 2.5 acre area with proximity to natural attributes along the Zumbro River, as well as the urban development potential in downtown. DMC and the city of Rochester are working to develop a vision for creating a signature public space that connects to other downtown public amenities.

Following the riverfront walk opportunity, a 7 p.m. program will provide updates on DMC progress and look ahead to future plans. DMC Economic Development Agency Executive Director Patrick Seeb, DMC EDA Board Chairman Clark Otley, DMC Corp. Board Chairman R.T. Rybak, and Rochester City Council President Brooke Carlson will share comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

From 7:30 to 9 p.m. there will be a unique activation of the riverfront. As the sun sets, a light show accompanied by locally produced music will provide an example of the fresh, inviting and innovative ways in which this space can be utilized for public enjoyment and increase activity around the river.

The meeting is free and open to the public, with advanced registration at https://tinyurl.com/t8vzv8fr preferred.

COVID-19 safety precautions will be in place and food and drinks will not be served. Masks and social distancing are strongly encouraged. DMC will continue to monitor and adapt the event in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention outdoor event guidelines.

The most convenient parking option for the event is the Second Street Parking Ramp at 14 Second S. SE.

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSROCHESTEROLMSTED COUNTYDESTINATION MEDICAL CENTER
What to read next
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
DanielandDarylJohnson
Local
Austin man and his father charged in U.S. Capitol riot plead guilty
Daniel Johnson and his father, Daryl Johnson, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in D.C. to charges of civil disorder.
January 05, 2022 11:13 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Listen: Rochester YMCA to close by the end of the month
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
January 05, 2022 05:58 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link