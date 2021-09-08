Annual DMC meeting set for next week

Destination Medical Center’s annual meeting will highlight future development possibilities along the Zumbro River.

The meeting will be from 5-9 p.m. Sept. 16, at 50 Third St. S.E., along the downtown Rochester riverfront.

During the first two hours, people will have the option to participate in a riverfront walk, which will include multiple learning stations to spark conversations about the river, trails, mobility and the Riverfront Reimagined site.

The site in DMC’s Downtown Waterfront sub-district is an approximately 2.5 acre area with proximity to natural attributes along the Zumbro River, as well as the urban development potential in downtown. DMC and the city of Rochester are working to develop a vision for creating a signature public space that connects to other downtown public amenities.

Following the riverfront walk opportunity, a 7 p.m. program will provide updates on DMC progress and look ahead to future plans. DMC Economic Development Agency Executive Director Patrick Seeb, DMC EDA Board Chairman Clark Otley, DMC Corp. Board Chairman R.T. Rybak, and Rochester City Council President Brooke Carlson will share comments.

From 7:30 to 9 p.m. there will be a unique activation of the riverfront. As the sun sets, a light show accompanied by locally produced music will provide an example of the fresh, inviting and innovative ways in which this space can be utilized for public enjoyment and increase activity around the river.

The meeting is free and open to the public, with advanced registration at https://tinyurl.com/t8vzv8fr preferred.

COVID-19 safety precautions will be in place and food and drinks will not be served. Masks and social distancing are strongly encouraged. DMC will continue to monitor and adapt the event in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention outdoor event guidelines.

The most convenient parking option for the event is the Second Street Parking Ramp at 14 Second S. SE.