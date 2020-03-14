WABASHA -- At The Olde Triangle Pub in downtown Wabasha, St. Patrick's Day festivities continued as usual Saturday.
While parades across the nation in major cities like St. Paul, Chicago, New York City, Boston and Dublin were canceled, in tiny Wabasha, it was business as usual.
Organizer Carla Schuth said the group decided to continue on with the parade Saturday because “everybody kind of counts it.”
“Everything was all lined up and ready. The VFW fixed the food and everything for us like they always do and they said yesterday they were ready to go so we thought, whoever shows, shows."
Some in attendance said news of the novel coronavirus made them hesitant to come others said it was no hesitation and worried that the event would have been canceled.
The family of 90-year-old Bea Gessner said they had serious hesitations about coming to the event and had prayed on it before making their decision.
"She enjoys coming," Dale Schones, of Lake City, said acknowledging there was a risk.
"I'm as German as they come but I think on St. Patrick's Day we're all Irish," Gessner said decked out in her green gear including tennis shoes she sprayed painted green years before.
"They are as old as the hills," Gessner, of Rochester, said of her shoes.
An estimated 100 people took part in the Wabasha parade as others lined the sidewalk to watch. With the smaller than average attendance, those on the sidewalk had ample room to maintain the recommended six feet if they so choose.
Before the parade lined up, Schuth said it was very quiet compared to years past. With neighboring tourists attractions like the Eagle Center closed, visitors who may have attended both were not there.
One group that wasn’t in attendance was the Rochester Caledonia Pipe Band. The band announced the decision on its Facebook page Friday night that in consideration of Gov. Tim Walz’s peacetime state of emergency declaration. The cancellation applied to all of the group’s St. Patrick’s Day events on Saturday and Tuesday.
“We look forward to this day every year and regret having to cancel it,” a post to the band’s Facebook page read. “Thank you for your support and understanding. Look for us this summer in a parade near you.”
Across the way from Gessner and her family at The Olde Triangle Pub, John and Cindy Stenglein, of Plainview, sat with friend Jenny Doughty Gabor and enjoyed a drink and a bite to eat before the parade.
The group said it was an annual event for them to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. Doughty Gabor's late husband Jack Gabor shared his birthday with the day. Since his passing, the group has celebrated his birthday.
Doughty Gabor, of Lake City, said a bag piper played at her husband's funeral.
The group said they were worried the event would be canceled this year but had no hesitation to attend. They said they enjoy the parade, which at about four blocks John Stenglein joked was too long.
"It's a great get together," he said. "You don't have to stay all day but we do."