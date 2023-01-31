6 months – only $2 2-DAY SALE. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, January 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester apartment construction returns to pre-pandemic levels

The rate of construction of new apartment buildings appears to be on track to meet the needs seen in housing study, even as new single-family home construction lags.

Bryk.jpg
Work continues on the Bryk on Broadway Apartments, a 180-unit mixed-income apartment complex near the intersection of North Broadway Avenue and Civic Center Drive. The building permit for the project was issued on July 29, 2021.
Answer Man / Post Bulletin
Answer Man
By Answer Man
January 30, 2023 08:00 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Answer Man, 

It seems like there are apartment buildings going up all over Rochester. How many new apartment units are there either built or in the works over the last year?

Laurie Mureel, Rochester.

Also Read
Rochester Library Board, Rochester City Council meeting
Local
7 takeaways from Rochester City Council's library review
From modifying uses to testing new remote technology, library staff highlighted efforts to respond to limited space.
January 30, 2023 08:12 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Mohamed Bakari Shei
Local
Rochester man given 180 days in jail for raping girls
The victims were between 4 and 9 years old at the time. "There is no moving on or getting over it," one said in court.
January 30, 2023 05:47 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
First Student
Local
Rochester Public Schools announces bus-tracking app
Families will be able to see the approach of the vehicles taking their children to and from school. Nearly 1,000 users have already signed up for the online service.
January 30, 2023 03:36 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer

Laurie,

With several of the new larger apartment buildings popping up along well-traveled routes — think Broadway Avenue and the circle drives — it’s easy to think more units are being built than ever before.

ADVERTISEMENT

The truth is the number of new apartment units being created in 2022 was on par with pre-pandemic levels.

During a recent review of building permits, Community Development Deputy Director Ryan Yetzer pointed to 746 new multi-family units being approved by early November, which is up from 575 in 2021, but below the 888 seen in 2019.

The units are all those included in construction of fourplexes and larger apartment buildings approved in the given year, and construction of larger complexes can easily take more than a year before apartments are ready to rent.

In addition to the building permits issued in 2022, nearly 120 other apartments have permits in review, and a variety of other projects have been announced but haven’t reached the point of starting construction.

Many residents — from City Council members to self-styled social media pundits — have questioned whether the demand exists, but the need was highlighted in a 2020 housing report prepared for Olmsted County.

The report cited a need for more than 5,000 new apartments by 2030.

With 1,609 started in the past three years, the goal seems reachable, and as long as the demand is filling apartments, it’s likely to stay on track.

The same can’t be said for the construction of single-family homes in the current market, where the housing study suggests 5,600 new homes will be needed by 2030.

ADVERTISEMENT

Less than 600 have been permitted for construction since the report was released.

It’s important to note that developers of apartments and homes for purchase are not interchangeable. In many cases, it would be like going to your dermatologist to have heart surgery.

Both experts likely know the basics of each other’s work, but the smart money is turning to the appropriate specialist.

Individual developers focus on areas of need, and in both cases tend to make construction plans based on risk analysis and the potential to turn a profit. After all, they have families to feed and live in a world that requires an income to keep a roof over their own heads.

The current market appears to provide less risk for construction of rental units, with high demand and little effort needed to fill properly priced apartments.

At the same time, the personalized nature of home construction offers challenges that add risks for homebuilders.

Until those risks are reduced, it’s likely we will see the number of new apartments under construction overshadow individual homes.

Send questions to Answer Man at answerman@postbulletin.com .

Related Topics: ANSWER MANROCHESTERHOUSINGCONSTRUCTION
Answer Man
By Answer Man
What To Read Next
Ben Gateno
Arts and Entertainment
Rochester guitarist Ben Gateno helps revive music from past masters
A deep dive into old blues recordings has led to creating books and videos on how that style of guitar playing came to be.
January 30, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  John Sievers
nucleus-radiopharma.jpg
Business
City asks for $220,000 state grant to support Mayo Clinic start-up
The City of Rochester is applying for the Minnesota Investment Fund grant “to assist with the start-up of Nucleus RadioPharma," which is a Mayo Clinic firm.
January 30, 2023 02:10 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Bremer Bank
Local
Eyota will send Bremer Bank decision to voters
In a special election in May, voters will pass or fail a $400,000 municipal bond to finance the city's purchase of the former bank building, which would become the new city hall.
January 30, 2023 02:08 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Stockton - Winona County map.png
Local
Driver injured in Stockton collision Monday morning
The driver had non-life threatening injuries.
January 30, 2023 02:03 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell