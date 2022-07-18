SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Replacing trees along park trails benefit with an added layer of protection

Bear Creek, Mayowood and Essex Park trails are benefiting from new plantings in the reforestation effort.

Bear Creek trail.jpg
A white grow tube protects a young tree planted along the Bear Creek Trail. Similar tube are in place along Mayowood and Essex Park trails in an effort to replace lost trees and regrow the park forests.
Answer Man/ Post Bulletin
Answer Man
By Answer Man
July 18, 2022 07:00 AM
Answer Man, 

﻿Can you tell us what the white tubing is through the wooded areas around the many paved trails in Rochester, such as the Mayowood or Bear Creek areas? 

They appear to have specific greenery inside but there is no rhyme or reason to their placement.

— A Curious Trail User

Curious,

I sent one of my minions out to the trails to gather a few more details — and bug bites — about where these tubes are located.

He needed the exercise, and I couldn’t risk being attacked by mosquitoes, since they love my knowledge-filled blood.

His outing revealed several of the plastic tubes circling saplings amid the forested trails, so he checked with me the city’s park staff to confirm our suspicions.

City Forester Jeff Haberman confirmed the tubes are in place to protect small trees planted in reforestation efforts where ash trees were removed or killed by the dreaded emerald ash borer.

The trees, which were planted along Bear Creek, Mayowood and Essex park trails, were part of 1,000 put in place with the help of local Rotary Club members last year.

The grow tubes help protect the younger trees from deer and other predators, as well as limiting the potential to be hit by lawnmowers when trail edges are trimmed.

The empty tubes seen along the trials are where a tree didn’t survive in its first year, but Haberman said recent monitoring shows at least 70% of the new trees survived.

He said the tubes will remain in place as continued protection, especially as park staff prepares to use goats to help clear surrounding buckthorn from along the trails.

“They will graze the vegetation that has grown up in between the tubes, much of which is buckthorn regrowth,” he said of the goats. “These areas were initially mowed to remove the buckthorn, and the goats are our follow up to that work to continue to diminish the buckthorn population.”

In other words, the next time you head out on a wooded city trail, you should be able to spot some new trees emerge, but you might also want to keep an eye out for a herd of well-fed goats.

Send questions to Answer Man at answerman@postbulletin.com .

